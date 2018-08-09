Jessie Fleming one of eight Canadians in watch list for U.S. college soccer award

TORONTO — Canadian internationals Jessie Fleming, a finalist for the award last year, and Deanne Rose lead seven Canadian women named to the 2018 MAC Hermann Trophy watch list.

The MAC Hermann Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding U.S. collegiate male and female soccer players. This year’s winners will be announced Jan. 4, 2019, at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.

Fleming, a 20-year-old mdfielder from London, Ont., who has already won 53 caps for Canada, scored 17 goals and added 13 assists in her first two seasons with the UCLA Bruins.

The 19-year Rose, a sophomore forward from Alliston, Ont., has 33 caps for Canada. She led the Gators last season with nine goals and 21 points.

Also on the 45-woman watch list are South Florida’s Evelyne Viens, a junior forward from L’Ancienne-Lorette, Que. West Virginia’s Rylee Foster, a junior goalkeeper from Cambridge, Ont., and Bianca St. Georges, a senior defender from St-Felix-de-Valois, Que. Kent State’s Paige Culver, a senior defender from Oakville, Ont. and Wisconsin’s Victoria Pickett, a junior midfielder from Barrie, Ont.

Vancouver’s Alex Comsia, a senior defender at North Carolina, is the lone Canadian on the 32-player men’s watch list.

The watch lists are compiled by members of the United Soccer Coaches men’s and women’s NCAA Division I all-America committees. Fifteen semifinalists will be named for both the men’s and women’s MAC Hermann Trophy near the end of the U.S. college season based on voting by NCAA Division I coaches.

Three finalists will ultimately make the final ballot.

Canadian international defender Kadeisha Buchanan (West Virginia) won the award in 2016. Canada captain Christine Sinclair (Portland) won in 2004 and 2005.

Teal Bunbury (Akron), the son of former Canadian international Alex Bunbury, won in 2009. Born in Hamilton and raised south of the border, the younger Bunbury opted to play internationally for the U.S.