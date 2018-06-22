Julia Jodouin is shown in a Laurentian University handout photo. Jodouin, a 17-year-old Sudbury, Ont., native, is joining Laurentian’s men’s baseball team this upcoming season. She’ll be only the second woman to play on a men’s varsity baseball team in Canadian history. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Laurentian University MANDATORY CREDIT

Jodouin joins Laurentian’s baseball team, second woman to play for men’s team

Julia Jodouin knew she was making waves when she was sitting in class at St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School and a notification came up on her phone that Brian Bigger, the mayor of her hometown of Sudbury, Ont., had just tweeted to congratulate her.

Laurentian University announced on Tuesday that the 17-year-old Jodouin had committed to the Voyageurs baseball team for the 2018-19 school year, making her only the second woman to play on a men’s team in Canadian varsity history.

“I’m not huge into politics or anything like that, but knowing that this story’s being recognized by every kind of person, no matter what they’re into whether it’s sports, politics, anything like that, is super cool,” Jodouin said Thursday.

Samantha Magalas was the first woman to join a men’s varsity baseball team in Canada, playing as the starting first baseman for York Lions in 2004.

Brodie Jeffery, Laurentian’s head coach, knows Jodouin and her family from Sudbury’s baseball community. Putting together the inaugural Voyageurs roster for the upcoming season, he asked Jodouin what her plans were after high school. She said she was torn between Cambrian College and Laurentian, having been accepted to the nursing programs at both schools.

Then he asked if playing ball could tip the scales toward the Voyageurs. It did.

“She’s quite the power hitter,” said Jeffrey, who plans to start Jodouin at first base. “She’s somebody that, offensively, she’s pretty gifted. Even defensively she sees the field well. She’s just such a positive person, I think the guys will really rally around her positivity.”

Jeffery got supportive text messages from other members of the team as soon as word got out about Jodouin’s commitment to Laurentian.

“I’ve gotten a lot of congratulations from everyone,” said Jodouin. “It’s super amazing just getting all this recognition. I haven’t really faced any negative things directly. I’ve noticed some comments about this being a ‘feminist deal’ or whatever but that doesn’t bother me. Everyone has their opinions. I’m good.”

Baseball isn’t sport where women have cracked Canadian men’s varsity teams. Olympian Kim St-Pierre played in goal with the McGill Redmen hockey team during the 2003-04 season, while Lesley Reddon played goal with the UNB men’s team in the 1994-95 season while pursuing a master’s degree.

Previous story
After losses to Scotland and Russia, Canadian men face tough test against U.S.
Next story
Veteran Kanneh to make Toronto Argonauts debut against Calgary Stampeders

Just Posted

Central Alberta school divisions to support rural students through agreement

Wolf Creek to bring Enhanced Learning Model courses to Clearview schools

WATCH: Red Deer Catholic students re-envision a local wetland for school project

Father Henri Voisin Grade 3 teacher introduces ‘real-life’-based education

Manslaughter charge stayed against Maskwacis man

Man was accused of manslaughter in connection with the death of his mother in 2015

Red Deer Mounties make numerous arrests over the past two weeks

Over the past two weeks, Red Deer RCMP have made a number… Continue reading

Leslieville Elks’ new hall rising from the ashes

Leslieville Elks Lodge grateful for outpouring of support

WATCH: Red Deer Catholic students re-envision a local wetland for school project

Father Henri Voisin Grade 3 teacher introduces ‘real-life’-based education

Charges dropped against Alberta property owner in rural shooting

OKOTOKS, Alta. — All charges have been dropped against a man accused… Continue reading

China blocks John Oliver on social media after scathing show

BEIJING — A popular Chinese social media site is censoring discussion of… Continue reading

Most Red Deer Advocate readers would call police when witnessing a crime

An overwhelming number of Advocate readers would call the police if they… Continue reading

So much TV, so little summer: Amy Adams, Kevin Hart, Dr. Pol

LOS ANGELES — The fall television season is months away but that’s… Continue reading

BlackBerry Q1 revenue, adjusted earnings beat estimates but stock falls

TORONTO — BlackBerry Ltd. shares sank almost 10 per cent to their… Continue reading

OPEC countries to pump more oil to contain price increase

VIENNA — The countries of the OPEC cartel agreed on Friday to… Continue reading

Man sentenced for Edson triple murder

EDMONTON — An Alberta man who fatally shot three people has been… Continue reading

‘Hot Dog Water’ seller in Vancouver gets laughs, sales with savvy marketing

VANCOUVER — A Vancouver man who sold bottles of “Hot Dog Water”… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month