John Daly tees off on the eighth hole during the first round of the Champions Tour Regions Tradition golf tournament, Thursday, May 18, 2017, at Greystone Golf & Country Club in Hoover, Ala. Daly and Michael Allen took the second-round lead Friday in the cool and breezy Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf (AP Photo/Alabama Media Group, Vasha Hunt)/AL.com via AP)

John Daly, Michael Allen takes Legends of Golf lead

RIDGEDALE, Mo. — John Daly and Michael Allen took the second-round lead Friday in the cool and breezy Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf.

Daly and Allen shot an 8-under 46 on the Top of the Rock par-3 course with wind gusting to 15 mph and the temperature only in the high-50s at Big Cedar Lodge. They had three birdies on the front nine in alternate-shot play and added five more on the back in better-ball play to get to 13 under.

“Michael and I go back to the South African days in the late 80s and playing that tour,” Daly said. “We’ve been buddies since. He’s just fun to play with. We feed off each other pretty good. And if he’s not comfortable guinea-pigging on one hole, I’ll go first.”

On Thursday, they opened with a 66 on the regulation Buffalo Ridge course. They will rotate to the 13-hole Mountain Top par-3 course on Saturday, and return to Top of the Rock for the final round Sunday.

“I went to high school in Jeff City, so it’s cool to have the fans behind us,” Daly said.

Allen won the PGA Tour Champions team event with David Frost in 2012 and Woody Austin in 2016.

“I’m just here to free up John,” Allen said. “It was fun. Luckily, I started making good putts today. We just want to keep the good times rolling.”

Defending champions Vijay Singh and Carlos Franco were a stroke back along with Bernhard Langer-Tom Lehman and Paul Broadhurst-Kirk Triplett. Singh and Franco had a 7-under 32 in best-ball play at Mountain Top, and Lehman-Langer and Broadhurst-Tripplet each shot 6-under 48 at Top of the Rock.

“Part of the issue here is all the tees are elevated, so you’re up high hitting to a green that’s down below and the wind is blowing, and there is more time for that wind to affect it,” Lehman said. “If you guess wrong on the wind, you can hit a really good shot and kind of look stupid.”

Former UCLA teammates Scott McCarron and Brandt Jobe were two strokes back at 11 under with Steve Flesch and David Toms and the Spanish side of Jose Maria Olazabal and Miguel Angel Jimenez. McCarron-Jobe had a 47, and Jimenez-Olazabal a 48 at Top of the Rock, and Tom Flesch shot 34 at Mountain Top.

First-round leaders Jeff Maggert and Jesper Parnevik had a 52 at Top of the Rock to fall three shots back at 10 under. Madison, Wisconsin, friends Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly also were 10 under after a 32 at Mountain Top. Jay Haas aced the 131-yard seventh hole at Mountain Top with a gap wedge. Haas and fellow 64-year-old Peter Jacobsen were 8 under after a 32.

