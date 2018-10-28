Johnson with hat trick, Rebels hang on for wild 8-5 win against Kootenay

There was an avalanche of goals in Cranbrook on Sunday.

The Red Deer Rebels (10-4-1-0) battled to a wild 8-5 victory over the Kootenay Ice for their 10th win of the WHL season.

Last season, the Rebels didn’t record their 10th win until game 33, on Dec. 15.

Red Deer had a 6-2 advantage heading into the final frame Sunday, but allowed three power play goals in the first seven minutes of the period and were just able to hang on for the win.

“It was a roller coaster,” said Rebels GM/head coach Brent Sutter.

“They got momentum off their power play. Our penalty kill has to get better. In the last three games, we’ve given up too many power play goals. We were flying tonight and in the third period it was bang, bang, bang and we took three penalties in the first six minutes and they score on every one. All of a sudden it was 6-5.”

Captain Reese Johnson had a hat trick in the victory, the first of his WHL career. The 20-year-old scored a pair of goals in the opening three minutes of the game and added an empty-net goal.

His first, just 71 seconds into the contest and the second a short-handed goal with a great pass from Brandon Hagel.

Hagel’s assist also extended his point streak to six games. Over that stretch, he has 13 points.

Kootenay responded only a minute and a half after the short-handed tally. Ice forward Brad Ginnell cut the deficit and just 36 seconds later, former Rebel Cam Hausinger tied the game at two.

Blake Sydlowski put the Rebels back in front before the midway point of the first. The 17-year-old winger notched his first career WHL goal and Dallon Melin recorded his first WHL assist.

“Big goal, too. He was patient and got it up underneath the bar,” Sutter said.

Red Deer then pulled away in the second with three unanswered goals. Defenceman Alex Alexeyev notched his seventh goal of the year 1:51 into the second with a wrist shot off the post and in. After an assist in the first, Alexeyev also extended his point streak to six games. Over that stretch, he has 10 points.

Rebels forward Arshdeep Bains added his second of the year with a shot off the post and in after a great forecheck from Austin Schellenberg and Zak Smith.

Kootenay cut the deficit in half early in the third on a five-on-three power play.

With one second left in the power play, Jonathan Smart scored his second goal of the year and got the Ice within a pair of goals.

Kootenay scored their third power-play goal of the period at 6:57 and had the Rebels reeling late in the final frame.

Hagel was banged up late in the second period and didn’t return to the game until the Ice got within a goal.

When he did return, he had an immediate impact. He set up linemate Jeff de Wit to give the Rebels some cushion midway through the third.

“(Johnson) and (Hagel) got busy again and took the game over again,” Sutter said.

Ethan Anders also made two huge saves late in the game, including on Peyton Krebs to preserve the two-goal advantage.

“He was good, made some big saves. He’ll be the first to admit he’d like one or two of those goals back. He’s been pretty darn good for us,” Sutter said.

The Rebels bench boss admitted that while the win was nice, it’s clear there is still lots of work to be done with his team. The power play has sputtered lately and didn’t score in two chances Sunday. The penalty kill has also struggled, dropping to 73 per cent on the season after Sunday.

“There were some really good things. We scored eight goals, but you don’t want to give up five goals either. There’s two sides of it. There’s things we gotta get working on,” Sutter said.

“We have to get our specialty teams going again. Our power play and penalty kill over the last 10 days haven’t been as good as we need them to be. We’re trying to be too cute on the power play, not getting enough pucks to the net. Trying to make the perfect play, score the pretty goal.”

Next up for the Rebels is a trip to Calgary to take on the Hitmen, Nov. 3 at 1:30 p.m.



