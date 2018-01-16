Jones recruits Birchard to play third at national curling championship

WINNIPEG — With third Kaitlyn Lawes bound for the Winter Olympics, Jennifer Jones has recruited Shannon Birchard to join her team at the upcoming Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Lawes, who was Jones’s vice when they won an Olympic gold medal in women’s curling in 2014, qualified with teammate John Morris to play mixed doubles next month in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

So Birchard joins Jones, second Jill Officer and lead Dawn McEwen for the Canadian women’s curling championship Jan. 27-Feb. 4 in Penticton, B.C.

The preliminary round of mixed doubles, which makes its Olympic debut in Pyeongchang, starts Feb. 8.

Jones won her eighth Manitoba women’s title Sunday with Lawes in her lineup and is attempting to capture a sixth national title. Jones lost in the Olympic trials semifinal to Rachel Homan in December.

Birchard, 23, skipped her team to a 3-4 record in the provincial championship.

Curling Canada is introducing another new format at both the women’s and men’s national championships. A 16-team tournament includes a representative from all provinces and territories.

Michelle Englot’s team inherited the Team Canada entry that goes to the defending champion because 2017 winner Homan will be representing Canada at the Winter Olympics in women’s curling.

Englot lost to Homan in the final of last year’s Scotties in St. Catharines, Ont.

The 16th team at the national championship will be a wild-card entry determined by playoff game between the top two rinks in the Canadian Team Ranking System who didn’t qualify via their provincial and territorial championships.

So Calgary’s Chelsea Carey and Winnipeg’s Kerri Einarson will square off Jan. 26 in Penticton for the right to join the main draw.

This format replaces the unpopular four-team qualification tournament that sent three rinks home before the main draw began the last three years.

The national championship now consists of two pools of eight, with the top four from each advancing to a championship round determining the four playoff teams.

Pool A will consist of Jones, the wild-card team, Northern Ontario’s Tracy Fleury, Nova Scotia’s Mary-Anne Arsenault, Saskatchewan’s Sherry Anderson, New Brunswick’s Sylvie Robichaud, Kerry Galusha of Northwest Territories and Yukon’s Chelsea Duncan.

Alberta’s Casey Scheidegger, Ontario’s Holly Duncan, British Columbia’s Kesa Van Osch, Stacey Curtis of Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island’s Robyn MacPhee, Quebec’s Emilia Gagne and Nunavut’s Amie Shackleton will make up Pool B.

The tournament winner represents Canada at the world championship March 17-25 in North Bay, Ont.

The Tim Hortons Brier that will determine this year’s Canadian men’s champion is March 3-11 in Regina.

Previous story
Canadian speedskating head coach Michael Crowe on leave of absence
Next story
Olympic veterans Crawford and Green lead Canadian biathlon team to Pyeongchang

Just Posted

BREAKING: Red Deer to host Canadian Finals Rodeo in 2018

The CFR is expected to bring $20-30 million annually to Red Deer and region

Ways to prevent a kitchen fire

Fire prevention officer releases safety tips

Red Deer’s drop-in recreation fees are frozen in 2018, while memberships, rentals increase

Council wants to get more people using the facilities

The cost of flushing sanitary wipes is brought to Red Deer city council

More public education is needed about what not to flush down toilets

Utility bill increase for green carts approved by Red Deer city council

Each household will pay $1 more a month

WATCH: Rebels play floor hockey with Annie L. Gaetz students

The Rebels may be on a losing streak but they were definitely… Continue reading

Ice dancers Virtue and Moir to carry flag at Pyeongchang Olympics

Not since Kurt Browning at the 1994 Lillehammer Games has a figure… Continue reading

WATCH: Business owners mixed about council decision to nix winter patio

No patio for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Beer Canada calls on feds to axe increasing beer tax as consumption trends down

OTTAWA — A trade association for Canada’s beer industry wants the federal… Continue reading

Central Albertans recall Hawaii’s false missile alert

Former Red Deer councillor Paul Harris was hanging out at the Ka’anapali… Continue reading

This robotic maid takes us one step closer to ‘The Jetsons’

Imagine this: You’re rushing to get ready for work — juggling emails,… Continue reading

Milan line offers canine couture for pampered pooches

Milan has long been the world’s ready-to-wear fashion leader. Now, dogs are… Continue reading

Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye welcome baby girl

NEW YORK — It’s a girl for Kim Kardashian West and her… Continue reading

Advocate poll takers oppose plastic bag ban

Red Deer Advocate readers like their plastic bags. In an Advocate poll,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month