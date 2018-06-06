Judge hits two-run homer after solid Gray start, Yankees down Jays in 13 innings

TORONTO — Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer in the 13th inning after a masterful outing from Sonny Gray and the Yankees bullpen, and New York beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 on Wednesday to sweep the two-game series against division rivals.

Brett Gardner started the rally with a one-out single off Joe Biagini (0-5) before Judge launched his 17th of the season beyond the centre-field fence. Giancarlo Stanton, who had been serenaded with chants of “over-rated” from a vocal pocket of fans at Rogers Centre, followed with a solo shot.

Aroldis Chapman earned the save, working around a one-out double from Kendrys Morales in the bottom of the 13th.

Gray pitched two-hit ball through eight scoreless frames, striking out eight and walking two over a 99-pitch effort. The Yankees right-hander retired 12 straight before a leadoff double from Justin Smoak in the fifth, and sent down 10 consecutive batters to end his night.

Chad Green, Dellin Betances and David Robertson pitched scoreless innings of relief as New York (40-18) improved to 7-3 against Toronto this season.

The Blue Jays (26-35) spoiled a solid outing from right-hander Sam Gaviglio, who allowed just three hits and three walks while striking out four over seven innings.

Gaviglio, in his fourth start since being recalled from triple-A last month, didn’t surrender a hit until the fourth inning of the pitcher’s duel. He had retired a string of six straight batters before a two-out double from Gary Sanchez and capped his night by retiring seven in a row.

The Blue Jays have lost seven of their last eight games and 17 of 22.

Toronto loaded the bases with one out in the fifth — with its first hits of the night on Smoak’s double and a single from Morales — but Gray got a double play to keep the game scoreless.

The Yankees loaded the bases in the top of the fifth on back-to-back two-out singles before a ground ball from Greg Bird ended the inning.

New York had the go-ahead run on second in the 10th inning after a leadoff double from Miguel Andujar off reliever Tyler Clippard. Clippard retired the next two and Tim Mayza got the final out.

Devon Travis reached on a two-out single off Betances in the 11th, marking Toronto’s first hit since the fifth inning, but the frame ended with an Aledmys Diaz strikeout.

NOTES: The game took three hours 41 minutes. … Attendance was 27,838. … Three-time Olympic bobsled medallist Kaillie Humphries threw out the ceremonial first pitch. … The MLB draft concluded Wednesday night. Toronto selected two Canadian players — right-handed pitcher Will McAffer of North Vancouver, B.C., in the 25th round and third baseman Damiano Palmegiani of Surrey, B.C., in the 35th round . … The Blue Jays host the Baltimore Orioles for a four-game series beginning Thursday night.