Isaac Aspinall was one of three Red Deer Tennis Club members competing in the Junior Provincial Tournament in Red Deer. The tournament began last Saturday and ends this Saturday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Junior tennis provincials in Red Deer

The tournament wraps up Saturday

About 200 of Alberta’s best junior tennis players are competing in Red Deer this week.

The All Ages MNP Outdoor Junior Provincials tournament began last Saturday and will wrap up this Saturday at the Red Deer Tennis Club.

Lyle Jacobson, tournament director, said hosting the event shows recognition to Red Deer’s tennis community.

“It’s great to get an opportunity to see the talent from Edmonton, Calgary and the best that Alberta has to offer for junior players.

“Some of these players will be going to nationals for Canada,” Jacobson said.

Four age divisions are competing; U12, U14, U16 and U18.

The event has been held in Red Deer several times, but last year it was held in another location because the tennis courts were being resurfaced.

“Going forward we’ll probably be holding it year after year,” Jacobson said.

Three Red Deer Tennis Club players competed in provincials; Lucas Poirier in the U12, Isaac Aspinall in the U14 and Michael Robinson in the U18.

“They’re kind of role models for the younger players in the Red Deer club,” said Jacobson. “They inspire a lot of our newer players to take lessons and improve their game so they can hopefully get to the point where they can compete provincially or even nationally.”

Poirier went to the semi-finals in the U12 boys’ consolation.

Jacobson said tennis is a growing sport in Red Deer, despite having a lot of competition from sports like basketball and volleyball during the summer.

“Our indoor facility has helped accelerate the popularity of tennis in Red Deer because people can now play year-round,” he said.

Hosting provincials helps get a few more eyes on the sport in the city as well, Jacobson added.

“The younger people get to see children their age and how good they can possibly be. It kind of inspires them,” he said.

Jacobson said the tournament has gone relatively smoothly so far, adding the weather hasn’t been an issue.

To see results from the tournament, visit www.tennisalberta.com/tournaments.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Most Read

