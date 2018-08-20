Kai Sheck gets bases-clearing triple as Canada escapes with 6-4 win over Mexico

Canada 6 Mexico 4

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Nate Colina caught a liner to the mound to pick up the final out with the bases loaded as Canada escaped with a 6-4 win over Mexico at the Little League World Series on Monday.

Kai Sheck led the way for Canada with a bases-clearing triple in the second inning, while Dio Gama and Jordan Jaramillo both had two hits and an RBI. Colina also had a single and an RBI.

Fernando Lopez had a home run and three RBI for Mexico. Axel Morales added a hit and an RBI.

Ian Huang started for Canada, tossing 4 1/3 innings and five strikeouts for the win. He gave up three walks, five hits and two earned runs.

Angel Martinez answered for Mexico, allowing three earned runs in 1 1/3 innings to pick up the loss.

Cole Balkovec struck out Mexico’s Erick Serrano at the bottom of the sixth, before issue back-to-back walks to Remigio Quintanilla and Morales.

Colina replaced Balkovec and induced a line-out from Alberto Gomez.

Colina walked Carlos Garza to load the bases, but Gael Ponce smacked a ball right at Colina, who snagged it just before it hit the mound to end the game.

Canada is slated to play Puerto Rico on Tuesday.

Canada got on the board in the first when Colina hit a line drive to right field that scored Andre Juco. Gama then brought home Sheck on a hard ground ball to center field.

The squad from Surrey, B.C., cracked the game wide open in the second when Sheck hit a triple on a fly ball to Serrano in right field that plated Jaramillo Colina and Huang.

Morales responded for Mexico in the bottom of the inning, singling home Serrano.

Jaramillo stretched the lead to 6-1 on ground-ball double to left field in the third, which allowed Gama to make it home.

Lopez made it a two-run game in the third with one swing off Huang, plating Garza and Ponce.

Mexico was also pressing in the bottom of the fourth with a runner on first and second and one out. But Huang induced a fly-out from Garza, and Colina made a nice play on a fielder’s choice to end the inning.

Previous story
Reilly powers Eskimos past Alouettes and hits 25,000 career passing yards
Next story
Estrada’s focused on playing for Jays as trade deadline approaches Toronto wins

Just Posted

Red Deer’s Jordan Baptie hopes stolen guitar will be returned

Stolen guitar belong to her late mother

Councillors want to represent Red Deer at AUMA

City council approves endorsement

Cannabis smoke raises health concerns

Smoke Free Bylaw returns to Red Deer city council Sept. 4

Avid Penhold climber Catlin Hannah’s death a reminder of the dangers of scrambling

Hannah never returned from his Mount Smuts attempt on Aug. 12.

Children, elderly at risk as smoke from distant fires hangs over parts of B.C.

VANCOUVER — Thick smoke blanketing British Columbia communities far from any flames… Continue reading

WATCH: Medicine River Wildlife Centre opens new playground

The grand opening of the playground was Saturday morning

Police chiefs want new data-sharing treaty with U.S. as privacy questions linger

OTTAWA — Canada’s police chiefs are pressing the Trudeau government to sign… Continue reading

Pope on sex abuse: “We showed no care for the little ones”

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis issued a letter to Catholics around the… Continue reading

Ottawa announces $189M to extend employment insurance for seasonal workers

ESCUMINAC, N.B. — Ottawa has announced $189 million for an employment insurance… Continue reading

Trudeau formally announces he’ll run again in next year’s election

MONTREAL — Justin Trudeau will run again in the 2019 federal election.… Continue reading

Smoke from B.C. wildfires prompts air quality advisories across Western Canada

VANCOUVER — More smoky, hazy air is expected to blanket much of… Continue reading

Anti-pipeline protesters released days before weeklong jail sentences end

MAPLE RIDGE, B.C. — Several pipeline protesters were released from a British… Continue reading

All eyes on Andrew Scheer as Conservative convention set for Halifax

OTTAWA — After a week of internal caucus squabbles, Conservative Leader Andrew… Continue reading

Trump says his White House counsel not a ‘RAT’ like Nixon’s

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — President Donald Trump insisted Sunday that his White House… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month