Kendrys Morales goes deep again, Jays beat Phillies for fourth straight win

Blue Jays 4 Phillies 2

TORONTO — After lasting just two outs before being pulled against the Yankees on Sunday, Ryan Borucki was eager to get back on the mound.

The Blue Jays left-hander bounced back by allowing two earned runs on seven hits while striking out five in 6 1/3 innings of work, helping Toronto to a 4-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies Friday night.

“I just threw a little bit of a new slider that I haven’t thrown in a while, a lot harder and easier to be a little bit more consistent in the zone,” said Borucki, who improved to 3-3 in 11 starts this season.

“That helped me keep those hitters off balance a little bit.”

Kendrys Morales and Billy McKinney each hit a home for the Jays (59-69), who have won four straight for the first time since they swept the Baltimore Orioles (June 7-10). Ken Giles pitched a scoreless ninth for his 17th save of the season.

Philadelphia (69-59), meanwhile, has lost five of its last six games. Jake Arrieta (9-9) surrendered four earned on six hits while striking out five and walking three over parts of seven innings in the loss.

The Phillies opened the scoring in the first inning on a Wilson Ramos sac-fly, which scored Cesar Hernandez.

Kevin Pillar showed off his arm strength in the second, gunning down Scott Kingery at the plate. The Phillies shortstop was attempting to score from second base on a Roman Quinn single to shallow centre field.

“He got to the ball quick, and Russ (Martin) never panicked because it wasn’t an easy play with a guy beating down on you,” said Blue Jays manager John Gibbons. “He was nice and relaxed and put the tag down. That wins you games, those types of things.”

Morales put Toronto on the board in bottom half of the inning by going deep in his fifth straight game, taking Arrieta’s 1-2 offering over the wall in left. It was Morales’ 19th long ball of the season and tied him with Jose Bautista (2014) for the second longest streak in Blue Jays history. Jose Cruz Jr., owns the record with a home run in six consecutive games for the Jays in 2001.

“I’m a little bit more calm when I hit,” Morales said of his recent success through an interpreter “I’m using my hands a little bit more and I wasn’t using my back leg earlier in the season, I’ve been driving the ball with it and it’s been going good so far.”

McKinney gave Toronto a 3-1 lead in the third, putting Arrieta’s sinker into the seats in left centre field for a two-run home run.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., activated from the disabled list prior to Friday’s game, gave the Blue Jays a 4-1 lead after singling home Aledmys Diaz in the fifth.

Kingery cut Toronto’s lead in half with a solo home run in the seventh to end Borucki’s night.

“It’s all location with him,” Gibbons said of Borucki. “I got to give a lot of credit to Russ too, Russ has got that calming affect. He’s got that knack for calling the right pitch at the right time. I’ve seen him do it with young guys here since he arrived. Makes them throw certain pitches, builds confidence in ‘em.”

Notes: With Gurriel Jr., (sprained left ankle) activated, the Blue Jays optioned Richard Urena to triple-A Buffalo. … RHP Aaron Sanchez (finger) will be activated from the disabled list and make the start for the Blue Jays on Saturday. A corresponding move will be announced prior to the game to make room for Sanchez. … Philly will counter with Victoria, B.C. native Nick Pivetta (7-10).

Previous story
Bede boot lifts Als over Argos Montreal snaps six-game losing streak

Just Posted

Fort Normandeau Days a “fun-filled two days”

The event is Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at Fort Normandeau

Large amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine seized

Red Deer RCMP part of multi-agency drug investigation

Friends of Red Deer hospital to host events

Helping provide comfort and care to patients

Law enforcement raising money for Special Olympics in Red Deer

Weekend campout on Walmart roof

Repaving for 49th Avenue next week

Part of Red Deer’s pavement rehabilitation program

Women’s Build at Habitat for Humanity Red Deer

Work continues at Aspen Ridge duplex

Street Tales: On being diverse

Four men entered the kitchen one morning. Nothing strange about that of… Continue reading

‘We thought we’d bring Stanley to them’: Cup taken to Broncos crash site

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — A small Saskatchewan city devastated by a fatal bus… Continue reading

Toys “R” Us president opens up about recent troubles and plans to rebuild brand

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Toys “R” Us Canada’s president says most of the… Continue reading

After Bernier beatdown, Scheer’s convention keynote takes on new importance

HALIFAX — What was expected to be a standard-issue, pre-election rallying cry… Continue reading

Running with Rhyno: Race Report – Iron Legs 60K

Another weekend, another race. This past Saturday, I ran my longest race… Continue reading

Female cannabis users come out of the shadows as legalization looms

TORONTO — Carol Francey waxes nostalgic when she thinks back to the… Continue reading

B.C. man who saved overdose victim’s life urges people to know how to use kit

VANCOUVER — Kevin Yake remembers the overwhelming relief of saving the life… Continue reading

Enbridge announces $4.3-billion deal with Spectra Energy Partners

CALGARY — Enbridge Inc. has signed a deal to acquire the outstanding… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month