Kenya’s hockey team gets boost from viral video featuring Crosby and MacKinnon

TORONTO — Benard Azgere can’t believe how the past two months — especially the past two days — have transformed hockey in Kenya.

Azgere and his teammates on the Ice Lions, Kenya’s only hockey team, were featured in a video released on Monday in which Tim Hortons brought them to Canada to play in their first game. Filmed in mid-August, the highlight of the viral video is when NHL stars Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon join the Ice Lions to play against a local rec team made up of firefighters.

“It’s overwhelming. The reception back at home, globally, it’s quite overwhelming,” said Azgere on Tuesday in a return visit to Toronto. “On our official Facebook page things are running out of control. We’re really honoured that people have embraced us like this. It’s not what we expected at all.”

The Ice Lions were discovered when they filmed some of their practice sessions at a pleasure skating rink in Nairobi and posted the videos to YouTube. The new gear they were given for the game and the positive response they’ve gotten in Kenya and Canada has jump started their fledgling hockey program.

“It’s now been almost two months since we were here. When we went back home, things had changed. It’s not business as usual,” said Azgere. “We’ve intensified our training sessions. We’re hoping to get more players training with us. There’s a craze back in Nairobi now with people wanting to know more about ice hockey, some wanting to join the team.”

Like a lot of rec hockey teams in Canada, the Ice Lions had no goalie. Instead, they practised with a rubber penguin in net. If the puck hit it, it counted as a goal.

When they played the game in Toronto this past summer they borrowed a goalie from their opponents. But the gear donation from Tim Hortons and CCM included goalie equipment, and two volunteers are now willing to give it a try between the pipes.

“All they’ll need is proper training,” said Azgere. “For us, individually, we’ve been learning from YouTube.”

Kenya also has a women’s hockey team in development and Azgere is in negotiations with teams from South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria for an all-African tournament. His hope is that the teams will be made up of all native Africans and be a stepping stone for hockey on the continent.

“Everything is possible,” said Azgere. “Based on and judging from where we’ve come from, I believe everything is possible, everything is valid.

“It may not happen this year, next year, but trust me, one day, you’ll remember this day because Kenya will play in the Olympics.”

Previous story
Red Deer Rebels come up short in Prince Albert
Next story
U.S. and North American rival Canada meet in qualifying final

Just Posted

Cannabis legalization won’t impact one Red Deer pot dispensary

Nothing changes for Compass Cannabis Clinic in Red Deer despite legalization

Cannabis retail store will open later in October in Red Deer

Two cannabis stores coming to downtown Red Deer

Neighbours drop opposition to Red Deer County communications tower

Communication tower to be located in Balmoral Heights

Legal cannabis comes with many unknowns: Red Deer County councillors

Councillors question how rural municipalities will be able to enforce cannabis regulations

Kitten season puts pressure on Red Deer shelter

More public education needed to control cat population

WATCH: Two weeks away from Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer

In just two weeks, Ponoka’s Shayna Weir will compete with the best… Continue reading

‘Start low, go slow’: Experts walk bud beginners through cannabis 101

With the countdown to cannabis legalization Wednesday ticking towards 4-20, some novice… Continue reading

NHL stays with status quo as Canada pot legalization looms

As Riley Cote took and delivered countless punches over more than a… Continue reading

Paul Stanley: Kiss farewell tour could include ex-members

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — It won’t be all night, but former members… Continue reading

Judge tosses Stormy Daniels’ defamation suit against Trump

WASHINGTON — A federal judge dismissed Stormy Daniels’ defamation lawsuit against President… Continue reading

Canada open to growing trade with China now that USMCA is a done deal: PM

TORONTO — Canada is open to doing more business with China now… Continue reading

Pot shop raids “highly unlikely” on Wednesday: head of police chiefs

VANCOUVER — Police departments across Canada are fully prepared for marijuana legalization… Continue reading

Campers will be able to smoke cannabis at campsites in Canada’s national parks

Parks Canada says visitors should do their research on cannabis before going… Continue reading

U.S. pot firms urge Trump to deny Canadian producers’ ‘competitive advantage’

WASHINGTON — An American cannabis producer is warning President Donald Trump that… Continue reading

Most Read