Wild Card skip Kerri Einarson takes on Manitoba during the finals at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton, B.C., on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Kerri Einarson curling team silencing the question of too many skips

CALGARY — Kerri Einarson heard the comments and questions. Four skips on one curling team, how is that going to work?

Einarson, Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Meilleur, who all skipped their own teams in 2017-18, have won four World Curling Tour events to open this season.

The team’s most recent victory was beating reigning world champion Jennifer Jones in Monday’s final of the Curlers Corner Autumn Gold Classic in Calgary.

“Everyone was kind of like ‘Well, let’s see how four skips can sweep’ or ‘Who is going to call the game? Who is going to call the shots?”’ Einarson told The Canadian Press prior to the final.

“I think we have kind of put that to rest now. We’ve proven four skips can come together and can play different positions.”

Now Einarson’s vice, Sweeting twice skipped Alberta to the final of the Canadian women’s championship. She lost to Rachel Homan in 2014 and Jones in 2015.

The 31-year-old from Vegreville, Alta., is the out-of-province member of the Einarson rink with the rest from the Winnipeg area.

Birchard, 24, is playing second after skipping teams the last several years.

She subbed in at third on Jones’ team that won February’s national championship, while Kaitlyn Lawes prepared to play mixed doubles at the Winter Olympics.

Meilleur, 26, is playing lead for the first time in her life.

Several women’s and men’s teams disbanded and re-formed after last season for a run at the next Olympic trials in 2021.

Not only did the four women on Team Einarson have to adapt to each other’s personalities, three of them had to adjust to unfamiliar positions.

“I didn’t think it was risky at all,” Einarson said. “We’re all still really young and have many years of curling left in us. We were all on board with it and determined to make this work.

“We all have pretty much the same personalities. We’re all pretty laid-back and not overbearing which is good.”

Knowing they’d be sweeping a lot more than ever before, Sweeting, Birchard and Meilleur hit the gym hard in the off-season working on upper-body strength and cardiovascular bursts.

“I started working with a personal trainer five to six days a week over the summer,” Birchard said. “The first month was killer, but it was definitely worth it. Every time I go to the gym now, it’s making our lives on the ice just a little bit easier because I’m not dying out there.

“All the front ends that are doing extremely well are in extremely great shape. We knew if we wanted to be at that level, we had to bring that to the table as well.”

Added Sweeting: “I learned how intense Shannon’s workouts are. I worked out in Edmonton all summer and thought it was good and then I went and did a workout with her at her gym and I almost died.”

Meilleur always knew lead stones were important when she skipped, but the impact of misses really hits home now that she’s throwing the first stones for her team.

“If I’m struggling a little bit, it makes it harder on everyone else all through the end,” she explained. “I have to watch it unfold and think ‘I did this.’

“I’ve always been really hard on myself and I found I’ve had to quickly get over whatever happened to me and support the rest of the girls throughout the end.”

Similar to a biathlete stopping to shoot targets, stepping into the hack with her heart pounding from hard sweeping was new sensation to Birchard.

“Your heart rate is elevated the entire game so when you go back and sit in the hack, you have to take that extra breath to re-set and get yourself mentally prepared to throw the weight and shot being called,” Birchard said.

After years of shouldering the pressure and responsibility of skipping, Sweeting admits it’s a little bit of a relief to hand that off to the 31-year-old Einarson.

What’s changed for her throwing third stones is making sure if Plan A doesn’t materialize with her shots, she’s left Einarson a Plan B.

“I’m really enjoying the more supportive role that I can play on the team,” Sweeting said.

Previous story
B.C. Lions Lulay ‘feeling good,’ expected to return from dislocated shoulder

Just Posted

Historic torch relay ahead of Canada Winter Games signifies ‘unity’

It’s a flame of unity. That’s how Lyn Radford, board chair of… Continue reading

RDC to remain a cannabis-free zone

Safety is a big consideration, says v-p

Regional sewer line from Sylvan Lake is making progress towards Red Deer

$42-million project to be completed by next spring

Red Deer MLA confident cath lab is coming

Business case is the next step

Weather stalls work in fields and roadways

Hwy 2 interchange near Red Deer 80 per cent complete

WATCH: Kinsmen Dream Home in Red Deer open for public viewing

Doors to the 2018 Kinsmen Dream Home in Red Deer opened to… Continue reading

Blast at Irving Oil’s Saint John refinery unlikely to hit gas prices

The explosion that rocked Irving Oil’s Saint John refinery on Monday is… Continue reading

Nicks, Def Leppard among first-time rock hall nominees

NEW YORK — Stevie Nicks, who’s already in the Rock and Roll… Continue reading

Kanye West to visit Trump, discuss prison reform, violence

WASHINGTON — Rapper Kanye West has been invited to the White House.… Continue reading

Aurora Cannabis seeks to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange

EDMONTON — Marijuana company Aurora Cannabis Inc. has applied to list its… Continue reading

CMHC says annual pace of housing starts slowed to 188,683 units in September

OTTAWA — The annual pace of Canadian housing starts in September slowed… Continue reading

Residents of Saint John, N.B., warned of possible flare-ups at Irving refinery

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Residents of a Saint John, N.B., neighbourhood that… Continue reading

Liberals told to build new benefits for ill, unemployed workers, docs show

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government has been given an ambitious plan for… Continue reading

Trial told of woman’s ‘intense fear’ alone in barracks with dozens of men

HALIFAX — The trial of a British sailor accused in a gang… Continue reading

Most Read