Kevin Connauton continues his strong play, Coyotes beat Flames

Calgary Flames’ Garnet Hathaway is knocked down by Arizona Coyotes’ Trevor Murphy in front of the Arizona net during second period NHL action in Calgary, Tuesday. Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS

Coyotes 4 Flames 1

CALGARY — A superb second half for Kevin Connauton continued on Tuesday night, picking up a goal and an assist to lead the Arizona Coyotes to a 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames.

Since the all-star break Connauton has 10 goals, which ties him with Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman for most by a defenceman since Jan. 28. The goals have come in a span of 30 games for the 28-year-old, who had just one goal in the season’s first 42 games.

Richard Panik, Christian Fischer and Dylan Strome also scored for Arizona (29-40-11), which has won three games in a row.

Nick Shore with his first goal as a Flame scored for Calgary (36-34-10). The injury-riddled Flames have lost eight of their last nine.

Arizona struck first at 3:48 of the first period when Panik deflected Connauton’s point shot past rookie goaltender Jon Gillies.

Panik has also been on a tear of late with six goals in his last 10 games.

Connauton made it 2-0 at 16:39 on a nifty play at the blue line. After a fake shot that sent Curtis Lazar spinning to the ice, he wristed a shot inside the goal post on a screened Gillies.

Connauton is in the final season of his two-year deal and he is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

The teams exchanged goals early in the second period. Fischer was credited with a goal at 2:18 when a rebound off Gillies’ pad caromed in off the skate of rookie Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson.

Shore put Calgary on the scoreboard at 4:32, snapping Lazar’s rebound past Antti Raanta for his first goal since being acquired by the Flames in a trade with the Ottawa Senators.

It was the only puck to elude Raanta, who had 42 saves in picking up his sixth consecutive victory. He improves to 21-16-6 on the season.

Gillies, who had 17 stops, falls to 2-4-1.

Calgary’s power play woes continued. The Flames are 0 for 30 in the last 12 games and 1 for 48 over the last 17 games.

Notes: Arizona D Jeff Chychrun (lower body) left the game late in the first period and did not return… In a new-look first line for Calgary, Sam Bennett moved to centre between Johnny Gaudreau and rookie Spencer Foo… It’s the longest the Flames have gone without power-play goal since a 13-game streak from Nov. 9 to Dec. 5, 1997… Arizona improves to 18-1-1 when giving up two or fewer goals.