Kids race like superheroes in triathlon

Central Alberta children were able to run, swim and bike like their favourite super heroes.

The second Abbey Centre Super Kids Triathlon was held in Blackfalds Saturday morning. The event had 68 children participate between two age groups; five to seven and eight to 12.

Carol Simpson, Abbey Centre guest services officer and one of the triathlon organizers, said the event is an introductory triathlon.

“It’s a fun, non-competitive environment, which gives them some exposure to a multi-sport,” said Simpson.

There was a superhero theme to the triathlon for the second straight year.

“They loved it so much last year, we returned the theme this year. They think it’s great and it’s great for the volunteers.I don’t know who has more fun, the kids or the volunteers,” said Simpson.

Several racers could be seen wearing superhero shirts and even a few with capes.

Planning for the second Super Kids Triathlon was a lot easier than the first, Simpson said.

“Last year was the inventing of the wheel – there’s always lots of hard work going into that first year. This year we’re kind of getting the fruits of our labour and it didn’t take as much work because we had so much figured out and in place.

“For the most part we didn’t have to change a lot which is great. It worked really well for us, but there are a few minor tweaks,” she said.

The amount of racers increased in the second year, but all 80 available spots weren’t filled.

Planning for this year’s triathlon began in February.

“It’s quite a process to get the sanctioning from Alberta Triathlon Association, which is very important to us. That ensures … the athletes have the safest environment possible,” she said.

Simpson said all the hard work definitely paid off.

“I was just talking with one of the volunteers and I was saying how it just makes my heart full to see the kids, who are so cute, having fun with their smiles and picture-taking. It’s awesome,” she said.

The triathlon hopefully becomes an annual event, she added.

“We’re run by the Town of Blackfalds so ultimately it will be up to them and the budget,” Simpson said.



