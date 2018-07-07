Children biked, swam and ran at the second Abbey Centre Super Kids Triathlon in Blackfalds Saturday. More than 60 children participated in the event. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Kids race like superheroes in triathlon

Second Abbey Centre Super Kids Triathlon was in Blackfalds Saturday

Central Alberta children were able to run, swim and bike like their favourite super heroes.

The second Abbey Centre Super Kids Triathlon was held in Blackfalds Saturday morning. The event had 68 children participate between two age groups; five to seven and eight to 12.

Carol Simpson, Abbey Centre guest services officer and one of the triathlon organizers, said the event is an introductory triathlon.

“It’s a fun, non-competitive environment, which gives them some exposure to a multi-sport,” said Simpson.

There was a superhero theme to the triathlon for the second straight year.

“They loved it so much last year, we returned the theme this year. They think it’s great and it’s great for the volunteers.I don’t know who has more fun, the kids or the volunteers,” said Simpson.

Several racers could be seen wearing superhero shirts and even a few with capes.

Planning for the second Super Kids Triathlon was a lot easier than the first, Simpson said.

“Last year was the inventing of the wheel – there’s always lots of hard work going into that first year. This year we’re kind of getting the fruits of our labour and it didn’t take as much work because we had so much figured out and in place.

“For the most part we didn’t have to change a lot which is great. It worked really well for us, but there are a few minor tweaks,” she said.

The amount of racers increased in the second year, but all 80 available spots weren’t filled.

Planning for this year’s triathlon began in February.

“It’s quite a process to get the sanctioning from Alberta Triathlon Association, which is very important to us. That ensures … the athletes have the safest environment possible,” she said.

Simpson said all the hard work definitely paid off.

“I was just talking with one of the volunteers and I was saying how it just makes my heart full to see the kids, who are so cute, having fun with their smiles and picture-taking. It’s awesome,” she said.

The triathlon hopefully becomes an annual event, she added.

“We’re run by the Town of Blackfalds so ultimately it will be up to them and the budget,” Simpson said.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Children biked, swam and ran at the second Abbey Centre Super Kids Triathlon in Blackfalds Saturday. More than 60 children participated in the event. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Children biked, swam and ran at the second Abbey Centre Super Kids Triathlon in Blackfalds Saturday. More than 60 children participated in the event. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Children biked, swam and ran at the second Abbey Centre Super Kids Triathlon in Blackfalds Saturday. More than 60 children participated in the event. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Previous story
England reaches World Cup semifinals, beats Sweden 2-0

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer, Central Alberta bikers support each other

One Broken Biker holds fundraiser at Gasoline Alley Harley Davidson

Kids race like superheroes in triathlon

Second Abbey Centre Super Kids Triathlon was in Blackfalds Saturday

Woman says Trudeau apologized day after encounter at B.C. music festival in 2000

CALGARY — A former newspaper reporter confirms Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized… Continue reading

Whale watch body wants closer access to other orcas as feds set 200-metre limit

VICTORIA — A West Coast whale watching collective is demanding closer access… Continue reading

Poll suggests Red Deer has work to do on treatment of minorities

Only 37 per cent of voters felt Red Deer welcoming and inclusive

WATCH: Police arrest two Central Alberta men after year-long drug trafficking investigation

The men, from Red Deer and Sylvan Lake, were arrested June 21

Search for source of second UK poisonings may take months

LONDON — British forensic investigators are continuing to search for the source… Continue reading

Toronto lawyer files complaint against WestJet, says he was racially profiled

TORONTO — The Canadian Transportation Agency is investigating a complaint from a… Continue reading

Elvis, Beatles memorabilia items on display at Hard Rock

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Elvis Presley’s Rolls Royce, the suits the Beatles… Continue reading

Group apologizes for auctioning a night in Mandela’s cell

JOHANNESBURG — The offer caused an outcry: The highest bidder in a… Continue reading

Singer Chris Brown arrested on Florida felony battery charge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Singer Chris Brown walked off stage after his… Continue reading

Justin Smoak hits three-run blast as Blue Jays overpower Yankees

Blue Jays 6 Yankees 2 TORONTO — Justin Smoak has been trying… Continue reading

Trevor Harris throws 3 TDs to lift Redblacks over Alouettes

Redblacks 28 Alouettes 18 MONTREAL — Trevor Harris threw touchdown passes to… Continue reading

Canada Winter Games: Pre-Games legacies abound for Red Deer as host

Feb. 15, 2019, is just over 200 days away! We’ve talked a… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month