RDC Queens goalie Tracie Kikuchi made 19 saves for her fifth shutout of the season on Thursday night at the Centrium in a 1-0 victory over the Grant MacEwan University Griffins. (Photo By BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Kikuchi pitches shutout, Queens win 1-0 over Grant McEwan

The RDC Queens hung on to earn a 1-0 shutout over the top-ranked Grant McEwan University Griffins Thursday night at the Centrium.

RDC handed the Griffins just their second loss of the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference women’s hockey season.

“Our puck movement was crisper in the first period then it kind of tailed off as the game went on,” RDC Queens head coach Kelly Coulter said.

“With a quick team like that, you have to move the puck quick because they take away time and space. I think it was gritty effort from our team tonight in the first two periods and a gritty effort in the third to hold off a very good hockey team.”

Fifth-year netminder Tracie Kikuchi made 19 saves to pick up the shutout, her league-leading fifth of the year.

Captain Julia Murrell, a fifth-year forward from Edmonton scored the only goal of the game for RDC late in the first period on a shorthanded breakaway. She cut wide and slipped a shot just past the outstretched pad of Griffins netminder Sandy Heim, who was the player of the game for GMU.

The Queens penalty kill was big in the victory, killing off three straight Griffins’ power plays in the first period, including a 5-on-3 late in the frame.

“Last week we gave up two short-handed goals and (tonight) we scored one back. Definitely, our penalty killers are doing a good job with the effort they put out there,” Coulter said.

“They’re very smart and they’re willing to block shots and they work well as a unit. They’ve been great for us and our penalty kill has been very good.”

RDC fired eight shots on Heim in the first, 10 in the second but weren’t really able to push the pace with just three shots in the final frame.

Scrambling late in the game, the Queens had a few opportunities to ice the game into an empty net but ultimately had to grind out the win in their own zone.

“We want to put pressure on the puck all the time. Don’t want to collapse and defend for 20 minutes,” Coulter said.

“When you have a good team that can come at you wave after wave, they’re definitely a team you have to be smart against when you’re defending.”

Fifth-year Queens defender Cassidy Anderson was named player of the game for RDC.

The Queens now sit third in the ACAC just three points behind NAIT and five back of Grand McEwan. RDC will head to Edmonton Saturday night for a rematch with the Griffins.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rebels forward Alex Morozoff ticks off career highlight early

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer teacher engages students with “cool” science experiments

On Thursday, he made fire dance to the beat of the music

WATCH: No provincial assistance provided for Red Deer’s windstorm damage

City councillors intend to appeal decision

Province purchases land for new Red Deer courthouse

Construction to begin in the fall of 2019

Parking costs in Red Deer are going up — so are parking tickets

City council raises parking rates by 25 per cent starting July 1

Dumping old fridges at Red Deer landfill will cost more starting March 1

New $25 fee is on cost-recovery basis

WATCH: Alberta Party leadership candidates in Red Deer

Three people vying to be the leader of the Alberta Party were… Continue reading

In photos: Get ready for Western Canadian Championships

Haywood NorAm Western Canadian Championships and Peavey Mart Alberta Cup 5/6 start… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer city council debates cost-savings versus quality of life

Majority of councillors decide certain services are worth preserving

Got milk? Highway reopened near Millet

A southbound truck hauling milk and cartons collided with a bridge

Stettler’s newest residents overcame fear, bloodshed to come here

Daniel Kwizera, Diane Mukasine and kids now permanent residents

Giddy up: Red Deer to host Canadian Finals Rodeo in 2018

The CFR is expected to bring $20-30 million annually to Red Deer and region

Ice dancers Virtue and Moir to carry flag at Pyeongchang Olympics

Not since Kurt Browning at the 1994 Lillehammer Games has a figure… Continue reading

WATCH: Business owners mixed about council decision to nix winter patio

No patio for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Beer Canada calls on feds to axe increasing beer tax as consumption trends down

OTTAWA — A trade association for Canada’s beer industry wants the federal… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month