Kings and Queens basketball downed at Ambrose

The RDC Kings came up just short in their season opener in Calgary Friday.

Led by fourth-year guard Spencer Klassen, RDC scored 28 points in the fourth quarter but dropped the game 85-83 to the Ambrose University Lions to open the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference season.

Klassen, a Red Deer product had a monster night, playing all 40 minutes of the contest and finished with 33 points in the loss. He was awarded player of the game honours for his efforts.

Fourth-year guard Anthony Harper also had a solid night with 20 points. Eric Bakker pitched in a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

RDC trailed 25-15 after the opening quarter and were down 44-33 at halftime. As a team, the Kings shot just 18 per cent from three-point range and were 68 percent from the free throw line.

The RDC Queens also had a tough start to the season, falling 97-78 to the Lions. Second-year guard Sandra- Garcia- Bernal was the only starter in double figures with 12 points.

Paige Schultz hit four three-pointers in the loss and had 13 points off the bench. In 20 minutes of action, first-year Amy Szymanek had 11 points and five rebounds. Szymanek earned the Queens player of the game.

The Kings and Queens play host to the Olds College Broncos on Oct. 19 at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer Rebels pick up a point, fall to Blades in OT

Just Posted

Man dies in Hwy 2 collision near Ponoka

A 46-year-old man is dead following a three-vehicle collision on Hwy 2… Continue reading

Canyon Ski Resort aiming to open Nov. 10

The finishing touches are being put on Canyon Ski Resort trails just… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake opens door to handicapped-accessible taxis

Sylvan Lake cab companies did not have any handicapped-accessible vehicles available

New Medicine River Wildlife Centre hospital is slowly coming together

The project’s completion will depend on one last fundraiser and a matching grant

Alberta Agriculture considers crop insurance tweaks if necessary

Crop insurance claims process could be sped up if necessary, says Agriculture Minister

Millions announced to upgrade Dickson Dam

Spillways to be upgraded for better flood protection

British designers made Eugenie’s wedding dress

LONDON — Princess Eugenie wore a gown designed by Peter Pilotto and… Continue reading

Manhattan DA drops part of Weinstein case

New York City prosecutors abandoned part of their sexual assault case against… Continue reading

Global business leaders suspend ties with Saudi Arabia

LONDON — Global business leaders are reassessing their ties with Saudi Arabia,… Continue reading

Final report released on Air Canada near miss at San Francisco airport

Safety officials say a near collision of airliners in San Francisco last… Continue reading

Be careful: Heading abroad in the legal cannabis era could harsh your buzz

OTTAWA — “No cannabis at border crossings.” The signs posted on the… Continue reading

Freeland announces new Canadian consul general posts for Detroit, Los Angeles

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has filled two new senior… Continue reading

Once vowing not to record anymore, Elvis Costello is back

NEW YORK — Besides the fact that he’s still here, Elvis Costello’s… Continue reading

UK Time’s Up fund gives $1.3 million to women’s groups

LONDON — A fund set up by British celebrities as part of… Continue reading

Most Read