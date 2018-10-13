Kings and Queens basketball downed at Ambrose

The RDC Kings came up just short in their season opener in Calgary Friday.

Led by fourth-year guard Spencer Klassen, RDC scored 28 points in the fourth quarter but dropped the game 85-83 to the Ambrose University Lions to open the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference season.

Klassen, a Red Deer product had a monster night, playing all 40 minutes of the contest and finished with 33 points in the loss. He was awarded player of the game honours for his efforts.

Fourth-year guard Anthony Harper also had a solid night with 20 points. Eric Bakker pitched in a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

RDC trailed 25-15 after the opening quarter and were down 44-33 at halftime. As a team, the Kings shot just 18 per cent from three-point range and were 68 percent from the free throw line.

The RDC Queens also had a tough start to the season, falling 97-78 to the Lions. Second-year guard Sandra- Garcia- Bernal was the only starter in double figures with 12 points.

Paige Schultz hit four three-pointers in the loss and had 13 points off the bench. In 20 minutes of action, first-year Amy Szymanek had 11 points and five rebounds. Szymanek earned the Queens player of the game.

The Kings and Queens play host to the Olds College Broncos on Oct. 19 at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre.



