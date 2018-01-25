RDC Queens guard Maya Parker had led the way offensively with 13 points on Thursday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Kings and Queens basketball fall at Olds College

The RDC Queens mounted a wild comeback in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference basketball Thursday but came up one point short.

The Olds College Broncos pulled off the 71-70 victory, despite being outscored 21-10 by the Queens in the fourth quarter.

RDC was slow out of the gate, falling behind 45-27 after the first half.

Five Queens scored in double figures, as fourth-year guard Maya Parker led the way with 13 points. Third-year forward Emily White also had a strong night with 10 points, nine rebounds seven assists and three steals. Paige Schultz was three-for-seven from three and had 11 points, while starter Eva Bonde also had 11, and Mary Krause chipped in 10.

Broncos’ Brittney Thibeaux scored a game-high 31 points in the win.

The RDC Kings also struggled at Olds, losing their contest 120-82.

RDC fell behind 36-25 in the opening 10 minutes and trailed 62-41 at the half. The Kings allowed the Broncos to score 37 points in the fourth quarter.

Freshman guard Omon Edobar was the leading scorer for RDC with 21 points. ACAC Player of the Week last week Daniel Powell had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Kings.

Three Broncos topped 20 points in the victory, including Linden Jackson who shot 50 per cent from three-point range and scored 27 points. Dyson Surmik had 24 and Samuel Willis III had 26.

The Kings and Queens are home Saturday night against the Broncos.


