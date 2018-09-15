Kings and Queens cross country finish second in Calgary

The RDC Cross Country team had another strong showing at the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Grand Prix two in Calgary.

Both the Kings and Queens earned second place finishes overall, just behind the Lethbridge College Kodiaks.

Third-year runner Jill Stewart battled to a third-place finish among ACAC female runners in a time of 22 minutes and 38 seconds in the six-kilometre race.

Shaelyn Moltzahn, a Bachelor of Science Nursing student from Red Deer, finished eighth (25:45). Teammate Shayla Sklaruk (25:59) was ninth and finished in 25:59. Lacombe’s Caitlyn Debree (26:26) rounded out the top four Queens in fourteenth.

Matthew Hope kicked off his ACAC running season in style on Saturday. The Bachelor of Education student challenged for top spot all race long but finished in 25:36 just five seconds behind SAIT’s Matt Travaglini.

Kinesiology & Sport Studies student Stephen Rowley finished ninth (28:53), Daniel Szucs (29:20) was 10th and Cooper Cheshire (29:56) was 12th.

Next up for the RDC Cross Country team is a trip to Lakeland College for Grand Prix #4 on Sept. 29.


