Kings and Queens hockey lose in OT

The RDC Kings pushed it to overtime but were not able to get past the SAIT Trojans.

Erik Pedersen scored for SAIT at 2:23 of the second overtime to pick up a 5-4 victory in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference hockey play in Calgary.

Ross Heidt, Ryley Smith, Tanner Butler and Austin Hunter had goals for the Kings in the loss and Troy Trombley made 36 saves.

SAIT jumped ahead 3-0 after a pair of goals in the first, then another 43 seconds into the second. Smith got the Kings on the board on the power play midway through the second. SAIT scored again just 19 seconds into the third to open up a 4-1 advantage.

A pair of power-play goals 32 seconds apart got the Kings within a goal before Hunter tied the game at four at 8:42 of the third.

At the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre, the RDC Queens also lost in overtime.

The Queens fell 2-1 to the NAIT Ooks on home ice.

Natsumi Kurokawa scored the overtime winner at 3:11 of the extra fame.

Jordan McMillan opened the scoring for NAIT halfway through the first period before Kaitlan Linnell tied the game at 15:17 of the period.

Karlee Fetch was solid in the Queens net with 38 saves.



