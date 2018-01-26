RDC Kings goalie Troy Trombley made 38 saves in a win Friday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Kings and Queens hockey pick up wins

Freshman RDC Kings forward Jacob Wozney scored with just 20 seconds left in double overtime to lift the team to a 5-4 win over the Grant McEwan University Griffins in Edmonton Friday night.

Wozney finished the game with a three-point effort while four other Kings hit the scoresheet in the victory and Troy Trombley made 38 saves in net.

The Kings trailed 3-1 after 20, but Arie Postmus and Damien Kulynych found the mark in the middle frame to tie the game at three.

Griffins forward Brett Njaa scored 1:30 in the third on the power play before Dylan Baer responded for RDC with just 1:18 left in the game.

The overtime winner came in the second extra frame while the two teams were playing 3-on-3.

The Kings will host the Griffins on Saturday night in Penhold with puck drop set for 7 p.m.

The RDC Queens also picked up a 3-1 win Friday in Olds against the Broncos.

Ariana Kresic made her second straight start for the Queens and picked up her first career Alberta Colleges Athletic Association win with 12 saves.

After allowing the lone goal in the second, Kresic was solid the rest of the way for RDC.

Fifth-year forward Julia Murrell notched two goals in the win and Emily Lougheed also found the mark in the second period.

Cassidy Anderson, a fifth-year defender had two assists.

The Queens will play a rare Sunday night makeup game against the NAIT Ooks at 8:45 p.m. at the Kinsmen.


