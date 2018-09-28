Kings and Queens soccer earn road wins

Both RDC soccer teams picked up wins in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference play Friday night.

At Ambrose University against the Lions, the Queens picked a 1-0 shutout victory. It was their fourth shutout of the season and third straight. Netminder Erin Gill last allowed a goal on Sept. 15 against the SAIT Trojans. Her shutout streak sits at 270 minutes.

The win pushed their record to 5-1 on the year and into a tie for first place in the ACAC South with the Trojans.

Kayla Yeo, a second-year midfielder from Calgary broke the deadlock for the Queens.

First-year Rebecca McBride was player of the game for RDC.

The Kings snuck out a 3-2 victory over the Lions.

Ambrose opened the scoring in the 11th minute, but Gabriel Fluery de Queiroz responded for RDC in the 18th. Colin Purnell scored just before halftime for the Kings, then Pedro Humberto Mourao Neto added a tally in the 80th minute. Matthew Wideman scored for the Lions in the 88th minute.

The Kings and Queens are back at home Sunday when they welcome the Lakeland College Rustlers to town. The Queens play at 12 p.m., and the Kings follow at 2 p.m.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Photos: RDC Volleyball Invitational underway at Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre
Next story
Lacombe Rams defence overpowers Notre Dame Cougars

Just Posted

Walking with lanterns to support registered nurses in Red Deer

Central Albertans brightened the sky with lanterns to celebrate the work of… Continue reading

September much colder than average but not a record breaker so far

September’s mean temperature 3.2 C degrees cooler than the 9.9 C average

Red Deer students — and Alberta’s Education Minister — wear orange as a sign of Reconciliation

Minister David Eggen praised West Park for teaching students about residential school history

Health Minister asked to resolve Central Alberta’s ambulance shortage

Lacombe ambulances spend more than half their time responding to calls in Red Deer, says councillor

Volunteers needed for committees

Deadline to apply is Monday

Updated: Alberta Opposition leaders address AUMA

United Conservative Party, Alberta Party and Liberal Party leaders made their pitches

Photo: World of Arts and Culture showcased local talent

Edie Vander Meulen takes in some of the art done by Mohamad… Continue reading

Superman to The Fonz: Vintage lunchbox collection on sale

CINCINNATI — Look, up on the shelf! It’s Superman. There’s the king… Continue reading

Calgary newspaper columnist’s take on Kavanaugh nomination triggers backlash

CALGARY — A Calgary Herald newspaper column on sexual misconduct accusations against… Continue reading

Kavanaugh gains key GOP senator ahead of crucial vote

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh gained the support of a… Continue reading

Senator confronted by angry protester as key vote looms on Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON — A bitter partisan divide is back on full display in… Continue reading

Manhunt in Denmark shuts down bridges, ferries to Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN — A nationwide police manhunt paralyzed Denmark on Friday after authorities… Continue reading

B.C. RCMP seek five teens involved in school bus theft

The theft may have started as a harmless joyride, but Const. Chad Neustaeter says it had the potential to put lives at risk.

135 B.C. kids stung by wasps in rolling nest while on annual Terry Fox run

Students were running along the edge of the Kamloops elementary school’s yard when the nest was disrupted.

Most Read