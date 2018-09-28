Kings and Queens soccer earn road wins

Both RDC soccer teams picked up wins in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference play Friday night.

At Ambrose University against the Lions, the Queens picked a 1-0 shutout victory. It was their fourth shutout of the season and third straight. Netminder Erin Gill last allowed a goal on Sept. 15 against the SAIT Trojans. Her shutout streak sits at 270 minutes.

The win pushed their record to 5-1 on the year and into a tie for first place in the ACAC South with the Trojans.

Kayla Yeo, a second-year midfielder from Calgary broke the deadlock for the Queens.

First-year Rebecca McBride was player of the game for RDC.

The Kings snuck out a 3-2 victory over the Lions.

Ambrose opened the scoring in the 11th minute, but Gabriel Fluery de Queiroz responded for RDC in the 18th. Colin Purnell scored just before halftime for the Kings, then Pedro Humberto Mourao Neto added a tally in the 80th minute. Matthew Wideman scored for the Lions in the 88th minute.

The Kings and Queens are back at home Sunday when they welcome the Lakeland College Rustlers to town. The Queens play at 12 p.m., and the Kings follow at 2 p.m.



