Kings and Queens sweep Olds College Broncos

The RDC Queens picked up their third straight victory in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference play Thursday.

At Olds College for a special Remembrance Day contest, the Queens swept the Broncos in three sets (25-18, 25-20, 25-21).

After starting the season 1-5, the Queens have won their last three matches.

Fourth-year outside hitter Jade Van Dyke had her best match of the season with eight kills and also seven digs and added a game-high six aces. First-year Emma Holmes chipped in six kills. First-year Sydney Rix also added four aces.

RDC had 14 aces overall in the match.

Karley Dieken had nine kills for the Broncos and Avery Gammel was their player of the match.

The Kings also swept the Broncos in three sets (25-22, 25-20, 25-13).

Veteran Ben Holmes had 10 kills and middle Mark DeWit added eight. Holmes also had eight digs in the win.

Thundersky Walkingbear had a team-high 10 kills for the Broncos in the loss.


Proposed Red Deer cannabis store turned down

City says site too close to two other future marijuana stores

