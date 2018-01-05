Kings and Queens volleyball sweep at Olds College

Both the RDC Kings and Queens swept their matches at Olds College against the Broncos in their return from the holiday break in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference.

The Queens opened the night with a straight-sets victory (25-15, 25-18, 25-14) over the Broncos.

Fourth-year right side McKenna Barthel had 12 kills in the win and second-year outside hitter Katrina Dawe also chipped in eight.

The Kings also picked a dominant three-set win (25-16, 25-13, 25-9) in their match.

Hamish Hazelden, a six-foot-seven right side lead the way for RDC with nine kills. Ben Holmes, a second-year power also had a solid game with six kills.