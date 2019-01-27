Kings and Queens volleyball sweep Medicine Hat College Rattlers

The RDC Queens rolled to their second straight win over the Medicine Hat College Rattlers.

After knocking off the Rattlers three sets to one Friday, RDC pulled off a quick three-set sweep (26-24, 25-22, 25-18) Saturday.

With the win, the Queens sit fourth in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference south division, two points back of both Ambrose University and SAIT. They are 7-3 in their last 10 matches.

Saturday, Britt Davis and Alex Greenshield led the way with nine kills each. Greenshields was player of the match. Erin Neufeldt and rookie Emma Holmes both had seven. Natalie Bloemen chipped in 26 assists and three service aces.

On the men’s side, the Kings also swept the Rattlers in three sets (25-22, 25-18, 25-20).

Fifth-year outside hitter Regan Fathers led the Kings with 17 kills on 35 attacks, while Ben Holmes had nine kills and Marcus Roflik had eight. Setter Tom Wass also had a strong game with 32 assists. Wass was player of the match for RDC.

The Rattlers handed RDC its first loss of the new year Friday with a three sets to one victory.

Both the Kings and Queens have four matches remaining and will host SAIT on Feb. 1 before playing their final three matches on the road.