Kings and Queens volleyball win at Ambrose

The RDC Queens invaded the Lions’ den with ferocity on the weekend.

They knocked off the Ambrose University Lions on the road in a thrilling five-set victory on the road Saturday in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference volleyball play.

Ambrose took the first set 25-20, but the Queens climbed back into the match with 25-23 and 25-14 wins in sets two and three. RDC lost the fourth set 25-23 but pulled out the match victory with a 15-12 win in the fifth.

Third-year outside hitter Katrina Dawe had a game-high 17 kills to lead the Queens to the win. Jade Van Dyke was also strong in the match with 11 kills. Libero Kaylee Domoney had 27 digs in the win and was player of the game. The Queens also had eight aces in the win.

The Queens are now 6-6 on the ACAC season.

On the men’s side, the Kings cruised to a four-set win (25-27, 25-9, 25-21, 26-24) over the Lions.

Rookie outside hitter Jayden Fathers in just his fourth match of the season had a match-high 20 kills.

Second-year middle Mark DeWit also had a strong contest with 14 kills three stuff blocks and one ace.

With the win, the Kings improved to 8-4 on the ACAC season and sit second in the South Division.

Both the Kings and Queens are now off until the new year.


