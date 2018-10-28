Kings and Queens win silver at ACAC Cross Country Championships

The RDC Kings and Queens had a strong finish to the provincial cross country season.

Both RDC groups earned silver in Vermillion at the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships on Saturday.

Third-year runner Jill Stewart picked up bronze to lead the way for the Queens. Lethbridge College Kodiaks Sophia Nowicki was the top ACAC female runner and SAIT’s Emilee Mann picked up the silver.

The Kodiaks earned the ACAC Women’s title and the Concordia University of Edmonton Thunder finished third.

Third-year red deer product Matthew Hope helped the Kings to silver with an individual bronze.

SAIT runner Matt Travaglini was the top male runner and Leonard Chesoo followed with silver.

The Trojans won the men’s title and Kodiaks locked up bronze.

The Queens and Kings qualified for the 2018 Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Cross Country Running National Championships in Toronto from Nov. 9 – 10.

Also Saturday, Stewart and rookie runner Shayla Sklaruk were named to the ACAC Women’s Cross Country All-Conference team. Hope was named to the Men’s All-Conference team.

Sklaruk, a first-year from Stony Plain was also the ACAC Rookie of the Year and Queens coach Kari Elliot was named ACAC Cross Country Coach of the Year.



