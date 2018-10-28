Kings and Queens win silver at ACAC Cross Country Championships

The RDC Kings and Queens had a strong finish to the provincial cross country season.

Both RDC groups earned silver in Vermillion at the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships on Saturday.

Third-year runner Jill Stewart picked up bronze to lead the way for the Queens. Lethbridge College Kodiaks Sophia Nowicki was the top ACAC female runner and SAIT’s Emilee Mann picked up the silver.

The Kodiaks earned the ACAC Women’s title and the Concordia University of Edmonton Thunder finished third.

Third-year red deer product Matthew Hope helped the Kings to silver with an individual bronze.

SAIT runner Matt Travaglini was the top male runner and Leonard Chesoo followed with silver.

The Trojans won the men’s title and Kodiaks locked up bronze.

The Queens and Kings qualified for the 2018 Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Cross Country Running National Championships in Toronto from Nov. 9 – 10.

Also Saturday, Stewart and rookie runner Shayla Sklaruk were named to the ACAC Women’s Cross Country All-Conference team. Hope was named to the Men’s All-Conference team.

Sklaruk, a first-year from Stony Plain was also the ACAC Rookie of the Year and Queens coach Kari Elliot was named ACAC Cross Country Coach of the Year.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Design based on Steelers helmet honours synagogue dead

Just Posted

YMCA will operate Red Deer’s new Northside Community Centre when it opens next summer

It will be a “value-added” feature, says city director

Flaws found in feds’ many public consultations; small biz tax changes top list

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government’s analysis of its extensive public consultation efforts… Continue reading

Alberta accuses Ottawa of ‘bad-faith tactics’ in 2026 Olympics talks

EDMONTON — Alberta’s finance minister has accused the federal government of negotiating… Continue reading

UPDATE: Gaetz Avenue re-opens, gas leak contained

Gaetz Avenue has re-opened after a gas leak closed northbound and southbound… Continue reading

Learning digital skills at Red Deer College

Young Central Albertans explored the creative side of science this weekend at… Continue reading

WATCH: Dressing up for the Halloween Half Marathon in Red Deer

The Run Red Deer Race Series event was held Saturday at Bower Ponds

Canadians hold vigils in solidarity with Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims

MONTREAL — Jewish communities across Canada are gathering to commemorate the victims… Continue reading

Demonstrators gather in support of Panthers’ Reid

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Demonstrators gathered outside the Panthers’ stadium in support of… Continue reading

Government closely watching public opinion on asylum seekers, documents show

OTTAWA — The federal government has been closely monitoring public reaction to… Continue reading

Houston wins Nova Scotia Tory leadership after main challenger drops out

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia Progressive Conservatives have a new leader after the… Continue reading

‘Her death isn’t in vain:’ trafficking victim remembered in Ontario campaign

YARMOUTH, N.S. — Maddison Fraser is remembered as a champion boxer, an… Continue reading

Canadian politicians, police respond to Pittsburgh synagogue attack

OTTAWA — Canadian politicians and Jewish groups expressed sympathy for the victims… Continue reading

Ontario researcher pinpoints burial site of officer from Franklin Expedition

An Ontario researcher has used modern technology to clearly identify the final… Continue reading

Gunman attacks Pittsburgh synagogue, killing 11 people

PITTSBURGH — A gunman who’s believed to have spewed anti-Semitic slurs and… Continue reading

Most Read