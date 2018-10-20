RDC Kings forward Eric Bakker had 13 points and 15 rebounds in a dominant 93-77 win over the Olds College Broncos on Friday at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference basketball play. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Kings basketball rout Broncos

The RDC Kings found their groove Friday against the Olds College Broncos.

RDC rolled to a dominant 93-77 victory in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference play in their home opener at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre.

“I thought it was probably our most complete game of the year. Still a lot of things as a coach that you want to fix,” said Kings head coach Clayton Pottinger.

“It was our most complete game on the defensive end in particular.”

Fifth-year forward Eric Bakker was the player of the game for the Kings with a big double-double. He had 13 points, most of which came in the second half and 13 rebounds.

“I love Eric’s consistency,” Pottinger said.

“We’re talking about the team being consistent, Eric is the model of that. Even going back to last year. I love it. If you look at the stats, he didn’t have a great first half, it was the second half where he really picked it up on the boards after we called on him to do some more.”

Third-year guard Malik Smith poured in 18 points off the bench for RDC.

Karan Gill had 16 points for the Broncos and Tevaugn Altan-Bouras was player of the game with 13 points.

The Kings are off until Oct. 26 when they host the St. Mary’s University Lightning.


