Kings crush Generals in preseason tournament opener

RDC Kings defenceman Trevor Costello battles for a loose puck with Steven Phee in the first period of an Allan Cup Hockey West preseason tournament game on Wednesday night in Lacombe. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

We know where the games will be played, but there’s a lot to be determined before April.

Lacombe was officially announced as the 2019 Allan Cup hosts on Jan. 17, 2018. That tournament is now less than six months away and with the Allan Cup Hockey West season on the horizon, the Generals hit the ice Wednesday.

It was their first game as a team in their quest for the 2019 Allan Cup and there was still clearly some rust to be shaken off. The RDC Kings badly outplayed Lacombe in the ACHW preseason tournament opener.

From the opening faceoff, the Kings were dominant and earned an 8-1 win over the Generals at the Gary Moe Autogroup Sportsplex.

“We did a good job moving the puck and supporting it. It’s hard when you’re a senior team with lots of skill, but you haven’t been on the ice as much, if you’re cashing the puck it can empty the gas tank pretty quick. That was part of what we wanted to do,” said Kings head coach Trevor Keeper.

“Our power play was pretty good and we had a lot of scoring chances. Once the score got up, we were rolling four lines and three power-play units. Everybody was playing well and they got frustrated but that’s what happens.”

First-year Kings forward Kyle Salaway cashed in a nice passing play late in the opening frame. RDC went ahead 2-0 on a quick wrister from second-year Donavon Lumb off a faceoff with just under three minutes to play in the period.

RDC broke the game open in the second with four goals on Generals goalie Steven Stanford. Ty Mappin chipped a shot in midway through the period before Dylan Baer found the mark on a two-man advantage.

First-year defenceman Jantzen Leslie wired home another Kings’ goal late in the second and Scott Ferguson added another on a nice passing play with Mappin and Tanner Butler.

Mappin and Jake Wozney buried in the third for RDC.

“We’ve been playing well. We have lots of speed. We have a pretty veteran team, our six rookies that are here are solid and put up a lot of points in junior. We talked tonight about getting back to how we played last Friday at SAIT,” Keeper said.

“We supported the puck and we used our special teams. We try to keep that going with 30-40 second shifts. We knew that we could probably tire them out. Because we’ve been going since the first of September.”

Matt Brown scored the only goal of the game late in the third for the Generals.

There are four days of tune-up action, which pits a pair of Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference teams, the Kings and the University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings against five ACHW teams.

The Stony Plain Eagles, Innisfail Eagles, Rosetown Red Wings, Fort Saskatchewan Chiefs and Generals represent the Senior AAA teams and are sure to give local hockey fans their fix for now.

Friday UAA will take on the Kings at 5 p.m. in Lacombe and the Generals are back on the ice Saturday at 4 p.m. against the Red Wings.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter