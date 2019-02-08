Kings hand Kodiaks first loss, Queens win fifth straight

The RDC Queens earned another Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference win Friday.

They improved to 14-3 in their last 17 matches with a three-set sweep (25-21, 27-25, 25-17) over the Lethbridge College Kodiaks.

Rookie Emma Holmes was RDC player of the game with 13 kills and Erin Neufeldt finished the night with 10 and two aces.

On the Men’s Side, the Kings handed the Kodiaks their first loss of the ACAC season.

It took five sets, but RDC found a way to earn the victory (23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 23-25,15-9).

Fifth-year King Regan Fathers led all players with 29 kills and was player of the game for RDC. Middle Mark de Wit also had six blocks for the Kings.

Both the Kings and Queens finish the ACAC regular season against the Kodiaks in Lethbridge on Saturday afternoon.


