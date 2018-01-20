RDC Kings forward Ty Mappin scored once in a 6-1 win over the Briercrest College Clippers on Saturday afternoon. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Kings hockey cruise to win over Briercrest

Donovan Lumb had two first period goals and Lynnden Patstachak picked up three assists as the RDC Kings rolled over the Briercrest College Clippers 6-1 in Penhold on Saturday.

Tyrell Mappin, Jacob Wozney, Tanner Butler and Tyler Berkholtz also added goals for the Kings in the win.

The Kings fired 51 shots at Clippers’ netminder Dan Dekoning while Mike Salmon had to make just nine stops in the RDC net.

RDC (14-5-1-0) sits second in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Men’s Hockey standings and will travel to Edmonton to take on the third place MacEwan University Griffins (13-6-0-0) on Jan. 26.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
RDC Kings top Clippers
Next story
Autopsy: Roy Halladay had amphetamine, morphine in system

Just Posted

WATCH: Setters Place grand opening in Red Deer

Red Deer’s Setters Place officially opened to the public Saturday afternoon.… Continue reading

Women’s marches underway in Canadian cities, a year after Trump inauguration

Women are gathering in dozens of communities across the country today to… Continue reading

Red Deer councillor balks at city getting stuck with more funding responsibilities

Volunteer Central seeks municipal funding after being cut off by government

Olds chicken barn burns to the ground, no livestock harmed

More than 100,000 chickens were saved as fire crews prevent the blaze from spreading

Bear video meant to promote conservation: zoo owner

Discovery Wildlife Park says it will look at other ways to promote its conservation message

WATCH: Learning to be healthy at the Healthy Living Expo

Continue reading

In photos: Get ready for Western Canadian Championships

Haywood NorAm Western Canadian Championships and Peavey Mart Alberta Cup 5/6 start… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer city council debates cost-savings versus quality of life

Majority of councillors decide certain services are worth preserving

Got milk? Highway reopened near Millet

A southbound truck hauling milk and cartons collided with a bridge

Stettler’s newest residents overcame fear, bloodshed to come here

Daniel Kwizera, Diane Mukasine and kids now permanent residents

Giddy up: Red Deer to host Canadian Finals Rodeo in 2018

The CFR is expected to bring $20-30 million annually to Red Deer and region

Ice dancers Virtue and Moir to carry flag at Pyeongchang Olympics

Not since Kurt Browning at the 1994 Lillehammer Games has a figure… Continue reading

WATCH: Business owners mixed about council decision to nix winter patio

No patio for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Beer Canada calls on feds to axe increasing beer tax as consumption trends down

OTTAWA — A trade association for Canada’s beer industry wants the federal… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month