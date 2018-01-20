Kings hockey cruise to win over Briercrest

RDC Kings forward Ty Mappin scored once in a 6-1 win over the Briercrest College Clippers on Saturday afternoon. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Donovan Lumb had two first period goals and Lynnden Patstachak picked up three assists as the RDC Kings rolled over the Briercrest College Clippers 6-1 in Penhold on Saturday.

Tyrell Mappin, Jacob Wozney, Tanner Butler and Tyler Berkholtz also added goals for the Kings in the win.

The Kings fired 51 shots at Clippers’ netminder Dan Dekoning while Mike Salmon had to make just nine stops in the RDC net.

RDC (14-5-1-0) sits second in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Men’s Hockey standings and will travel to Edmonton to take on the third place MacEwan University Griffins (13-6-0-0) on Jan. 26.



