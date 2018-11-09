Kings hockey dominate Portage College Voyageurs

RDC Kings forward Jacob Wozney battles for a loose puck with Portage College Voyageurs Dwayne Auger and in front of goalie Taryn Kotchorek in the second period at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The RDC Kings played out the script to near perfection Friday night.

After 13 days between games, RDC came out firing on all cylinders and rolled to a 6-2 win over the Portage College Voyageurs in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference hockey play.

“It was a tough time right around when we played McEwan, right around midterms. Guys were tired. It’s a grind. Having that week off, we gave them three full days away from the rink. Just re-energized and got back at it,” Kings head coach Trevor Keeper said.

RDC outplayed the visitors in the first period Friday, but only Lynnden Pastachak found the mark on the power play and the Voyageurs scored midway through the period to tie the game at one.

The home side scored four answered goals in the second to pull away in the contest. Second-year defenceman Tyler Podgorenko scored twice in the frame, along with Chase Thudium and Scott Ferguson each adding a goal.

“I thought we played really well today. It was tight in the first-period score-wise, in the second period we broke it open and in the third, we just kept doing what we were doing the whole game,” Keeper said.

“We were stuck at five goals for a while but we played well and we had a lot of scoring opportunities. The guys did exactly what we asked them to do.”

Pastachak added his second of the night in the third and finished the game with four points. Troy Trombley made 27 in the Kings net and they ended the night two-for-six on the power play.

“A lot more dynamic, a lot more puck movement and interchanges of guys going into different positions,” Keeper said of the power play.

With the win, the Kings improved to 6-2-1 on the year.

It is a quick turnaround for the two teams, with an afternoon contest at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre.



