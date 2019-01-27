Kings hockey knock off Thunder, Queens lose wild game in OT

The RDC Kings kept rolling in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference play.

They picked up their second straight win over the Concordia University of Edmonton Thunder, with consecutive 4-1 victories.

RDC knocked off the Thunder in convincing fashion on home ice Saturday with the 4-1 win.

The Thunder managed to get on the board first in the opening frame, but the Kings scored four unanswered goals in the final 40 minutes.

Dylan Thudium had back-to-back tallies, while Ryley Smith and Lynnden Pastachak also added goales 20 seconds apart in the third period. Chase Thudium and captain Tanner Butler also had two assists in the game.

Troy Trombley was solid in net with 25 saves.

With the win, the Kings moved with two points of first in the ACAC men’s hockey standings.

On the women’s side, the Queens earned a point in a wild double-overtime game in Edmonton.

The NAIT Ooks scored at 3:26 of the second extra frame to pick up the 6-5 win.

Mariah McKersie opened the scoring on the power play just 1:12 into the game, but NAIT responded with a pair of goals three and a half minutes apart.

NAIT extended the advantage to 4-2 in the second before the Queens buried a pair of goals in the opening two minutes of the third. First Sydnee Decorby scored 73 seconds to the period, then McKersie notched her second of the night on the power play at 1:41 of the frame.

The Ooks went ahead 5-4 at 3:19, but midway through the period Neisha Germann scored to tie the game at five.

Catherine Longchamps also had two assists on the night for RDC.

Jenn-Lynn Sumaling was the Queens player of the game.

RDC is third in the ACAC with a 7-8-3 record.

They have six games remaining in the regular season and will host the Olds Collge Broncos on Feb. 1. The Kings have eight games left in the regular season and will host the MacEwan University Griffins on Feb. 2.