Kings hockey split pair of exhibition games with SAIT Trojans

The RDC Kings are slowly building up to their Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference home opener.

They split a home-and-home with the SAIT Trojans on the weekend and sit 1-3 through four preseason games.

Friday the Kings topped the Trojans 6-2 and Saturday night they dropped a 4-1 decision at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre.

In the loss at home Saturday, third-year forward Scott Ferguson of Sylvan Lake had the lone RDC goal. The marker came on the power play in the first period and was assisted by second-year winger Jacob Wozney.

Troy Trombley made 28 saves in the game for RDC.

The Kings will play another exhibition contest this week against the Lacombe Generals on Wednesday at 8 p.m. in Lacombe. RDC will round out exhibition play against University of Alberta-Augusta on Sept. 28 also in Lacombe at 5 p.m.



