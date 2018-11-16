Kings hockey tops SAIT

The RDC Kings are on a roll on home ice.

They won their third straight Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference hockey contest at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre Friday night.

RDC scored five power-play goals and topped the SAIT Trojans 6-3 to pick up their eighth win of the year.

Defenceman Dylan Baer opened the scoring on the power play for the home side, but the Trojans responded at 7:18 of the frame.

Tanner Butler notched the Kings second man-advantage tally of the period and Anthony Neurauter also scored late in the frame.

Ryley Smith added the third power play goal of night and Kyle Salaway picked up his fourth. In between, SAIT scored twice shorthanded to cut the deficit.

Austin Hunter rounded out the scoring for the Kings with an empty net goal on the power play with 1:07 to play. Kings netminder Troy Trombley made 38 saves.

The RDC Queens lost 4-1 on the road Friday to the NAIT Ooks.

NAIT scored twice in the second before Miread Best responded for the Queens in the third on the power play. The Ooks added two more goals in the third.

The Queens host the Ooks on Saturday night at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre Saturday at 7 p.m.



