Kings’ Jonathan Quick sustains lower-body injury in practice

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick was placed on injured reserve Sunday after sustaining a lower-body injury in practice the previous day.

Jack Campbell will start against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night. Campbell went 2-0-2 with a 2.48 goals-against average and .924 save percentage in four starts for Los Angeles last season.

“He came in last year in some tough situations and was probably the reason we got a point at Winnipeg late in the year on the road trip,” Kings coach John Stevens said. “He works hard, reads the game well, good communicator, so we’re confident he can step in and do the job.”

Stevens said Quick would undergo further evaluation to determine the extent of the injury.

The Kings recalled NHL veteran Peter Budaj from their American Hockey League affiliate prior to Sunday’s game.

Quick, the 2012 Conn Smythe Trophy winner during the Kings’ first Stanley Cup-winning season and two-time Jennings Trophy winner for fewest goals allowed during the regular season, saved 30 of 33 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to San Jose in the season opener on Friday.

Quick has won at least 33 games in six of 12 seasons in the NHL, including three of the past four seasons.

Previous story
Lacazette and Aubameyang shine as Arsenal crushes Fulham 5-1

Just Posted

Red Deer mom donates Thanksgiving supplies to families to teach kindness to her children

Ten families in Central Alberta were able to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner this… Continue reading

Four arrested in Rimbey

Three men and one woman were arrested in Rimbey after a search… Continue reading

WATCH: The magic of Harry Potter in Red Deer

The magical world of Harry Potter is taking over downtown Red Deer… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Last Red Deer Market of 2018

The final Red Deer Market of 2018 was Saturday in front of… Continue reading

Drive-by shooting in Rocky Mountain House, police say

Rocky Mountain House RCMP are investigating an alleged drive-by shooting Friday night.… Continue reading

WATCH: Kinsmen Dream Home in Red Deer open for public viewing

Doors to the 2018 Kinsmen Dream Home in Red Deer opened to… Continue reading

Montreal Sir John A. Macdonald statue defaced ahead of anti-racism demonstration

MONTREAL — A downtown Montreal statue of Sir John A. Macdonald has… Continue reading

No change to Cdn climate plan as report warns world losing global warming battle

OTTAWA — The world is going to blow past its most stringent… Continue reading

Oil spill feared after ships collide near Corsica

PARIS — French maritime authorities are trying to contain an apparent oil… Continue reading

Kavanaugh impartiality to be tested in blue state lawsuits

Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court has put a spotlight… Continue reading

Supreme Court moves right, but how far, how fast?

WASHINGTON — The moment conservatives have dreamed about for decades has arrived… Continue reading

Manchin faces firestorm at home following Kavanaugh vote

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin is facing a political firestorm… Continue reading

20 die when limo on way to birthday party blows stop sign

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. — A limousine on its way to a birthday party… Continue reading

Strong aftershock rattles north Haiti day after deadly quake

PORT-DE-PAIX, Haiti — Survivors sifting through the rubble of their earthquake-toppled cinderblock… Continue reading

Most Read