Kings nab fifth straight win

The RDC Kings won their fifth straight game in convincing fashion.

They knocked off the Olds Collge Broncos 92-78 in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference play to improve to 10-8 and finish their home schedule.

RDC used a 30 point second quarter to earn the victory and added another 45 in the second half to close out the game.

Spencer Klassen was nine-for-nine from the free throw line and made 50 per cent of his threes on his way to a game-high 25 points. Kings forward Erik Bakker powered his way to a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Ramiro Jimenez also had a strong game with 14 points.

Jouvon Edison was the leading scorer for the Broncos with 20 points.

The Olds College Broncos topped the RDC Queens in ACAC play for the second straight night.

Brittney Thibeaux had a monster night for the Broncos with 46 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. She made 18 of 31 field goals in the contest.

Lauren Cardinal was the leading Queen with 17 points.

The Kings and Queens play their final three ACAC regular season games on the road.



