Kings nab fifth straight win

Queens fall to Broncos

The RDC Kings won their fifth straight game in convincing fashion.

They knocked off the Olds Collge Broncos 92-78 in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference play to improve to 10-8 and finish their home schedule.

RDC used a 30 point second quarter to earn the victory and added another 45 in the second half to close out the game.

Spencer Klassen was nine-for-nine from the free throw line and made 50 per cent of his threes on his way to a game-high 25 points. Kings forward Erik Bakker powered his way to a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Ramiro Jimenez also had a strong game with 14 points.

Jouvon Edison was the leading scorer for the Broncos with 20 points.

The Olds College Broncos topped the RDC Queens in ACAC play for the second straight night.

Brittney Thibeaux had a monster night for the Broncos with 46 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. She made 18 of 31 field goals in the contest.

Lauren Cardinal was the leading Queen with 17 points.

The Kings and Queens play their final three ACAC regular season games on the road.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
RDC Queens volleyball win sixth straight match to end ACAC regular season
Next story
Queens hockey edge Griffins, Kings fall to SAIT

Just Posted

2019 Canada Winter Games opening ceremony will be about ‘creating moments’

The ceremony is Feb. 15 at the Centrium in Red Deer

Red Deer crime stats show sexual assaults up, but total property, persons crimes down

Red Deer has seen decreases in total property and persons crime, but… Continue reading

Extreme cold affecting Canyon Ski Resort

Extreme cold caused Canyon Ski Resort to close its hill for most… Continue reading

Rural doctor shortage on the mend

Team in place to recruit doctors to Red Deer and central Alberta

Riverside development will start to take shape this year

Capstone at Riverlands to feature mix of residential and commercial buildings amid public spaces

WATCH: Meeting animals at Little Ray’s Wildlife Festival in Red Deer

Red Deer families met reptiles, birds and even a sloth this weekend.… Continue reading

No winning ticket for Friday night’s $10 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $10 million jackpot… Continue reading

Wilson-Raybould entered federal politics hoping to be a bridge builder

OTTAWA — As the frigid air of an Ottawa winter howled outside… Continue reading

Transport minister orders trains to use handbrakes after deadly derailment

CALGARY — Canada’s transport minister has ordered the use of handbrakes on… Continue reading

Three dead after fire breaks out at apartment building in Longueuil, Que.

LONGUEUIL, Que. — Officials say three members of the same family died… Continue reading

Black Virginia voters feel betrayed, left in no-win scenario

RICHMOND, Va. — Eva Siakam’s choice to campaign for Ralph Northam in… Continue reading

7 get life in prison for Tunisia’s 2015 terror attacks

TUNIS, Tunisia — A lawyer says Tunisian authorities have given seven suspects… Continue reading

French yellow vest anti-govt protests turn violent in Paris

PARIS — A French yellow vest protester’s hand was ripped apart Saturday… Continue reading

Toews OT goal sends Blackhawks past Canucks to 6th straight

CHICAGO — Jonathan Toews joked he was out of gas. He had… Continue reading

Most Read