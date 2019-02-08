Kings roll top Broncos, Queens fall to Olds College

The RDC Kings picked up a crucial win on the road.

They knocked off the Olds College Broncos 88-76 Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference men’s basketball action Friday. With the win, the Kings improved to 9-8 on the year and temporarily into fourth in the ACAC South.

Kings guard Spencer Klassen poured in a game-high 23 points and chipped in nine rebounds. Ramiro Jimenez added 13 points off the bench and eight boards.

Jouvon Edison had 19 points for the Broncos. Landon Parrington had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

RDC led 54-32 at the half and cruised to the finish line from there, shooting 48 per cent from the field and 38 per cent from three-point range.

The Olds College Broncos women’s basketball team just keeps rolling.

They knocked off the RDC Queens at home 82-67 in ACAC play.

Olds moved to 13-3 on the year and scored 20 points in three of four quarters in the victory. In the fourth, the Queens outscored Olds 16-14.

Michaela Allen-Gullion played 40 minutes for the Broncos and had a game-high 32 points, while Brittney Thibeaux chipped in 26 points and 13 boards. Broncos’ Alli Taylor and Macyn Morning Bull each had nine rebounds.

Rookie guard Harneet Sidhu led the way for RDC with 15 points. Samantha Wade added 12 points and Sandra Garica-Bernal finished with nine points, five assists, four rebounds and four steals.

The Queens host the Broncos on Saturday at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre, then play its final three games on the road.



