Kings volleyball and basketball earn big wins

RDC Kings outside hitter Ben Holmes had a strong night in a win over the SAIT Trojans Friday. (File photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The RDC Kings won their second straight match in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference volleyball play Friday.

RDC swept the SAIT Trojans in three sets (25-17, 26-24, 25-22) and Regan Fathers was big again.

Fathers, a fifth-year outside hitter led all players with 14 kills and also added an ace and a stuff block in the victory. Ben Holmes was also strong with nine kills.

In Calgary, The Trojans topped the Queens three sets-to-one (25-20, 25-17, 34-32, 25-21).

First-year outside hitter Emma Holmes led the Queens with 10 kills in the match.

Both Katrina Dawe and Alexandria Greenshields had eight kills for RDC. Libero Kaylee Domoney had a strong night with 22 digs. The Queens only had three service aces in the match and had eight errors.

Jaydn Leong had a huge game for the Trojans with 17 kills.

The RDC Kings basketball team picked up their second straight victory on home court Friday.

They edged out the St. Mary’s University Lightning 87-80.

Red Deer native Spencer Klassen was massive in the win, with a game-high 30 points. The Kings veteran was five-for-14 from three-point range and also had five rebounds and four assists.

Fifth-year starter Eric Bakker was consistent with 14 points and five rebounds, while Anthony Harper had 14 boards and eight points. Cody White had 13 points off the Bench for RDC.

The Queens struggled on their home court in a 71-58 loss to the St. Mary’s University Lightning.

RDC was outscored 42-26 in the first half and only had 11 points in the first quarter.

Rookie Katie Ballhorn was strong for the Queens with 14 points. She was their only player in double figures and also chipped in nine rebounds.



