Kings win big over Voyageurs

Queens top SAIT Trojans with late goal

The RDC Kings filled the net on Friday in Lac La Biche.

They buried eight unanswered goals in an 8-1 rout over the Portage College Voyageurs in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference men’s hockey play.

Dylan Baer had a big night for RDC, leading the way with four assists. Parker Smyth and Scott Ferguson each added a pair of goals in the win. Dylan Thudium, Chance Longjohn, Donovan Lumb and Tyrell Mappin also scored in the victory. Arik Weersink stopped 16 shots in the victory.

RDC was also 3-for-5 on the power play in the win.

Next up for the Kings is a home game on Nov. 22, when they will play a makeup game with the MacEwan University Griffins.

The Queens also picked up a huge win Friday, knocking off the SAIT Trojans 4-3 in Calgary.

Neisha Germann had a massive night with a hat trick, that included a short-handed goal in the second period. She scored the gamer winning goal with just 2:16 left in the third period.

Kaitlan Linnell also had two assists in the win and Karlee Fetch stopped 28 shots in the Queens net.

RDC finishes the ACAC regular season Saturday at SAIT against the Trojans.


