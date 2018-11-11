The RDC Kings pulled out a 5-4 overtime victory on Saturday over the Portage College Voyageurs at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Kings win OT thriller over Portage College Voyageurs

Dylan Baer’s hat-trick ended a wild afternoon at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre.

His third goal of the game closed the book on a 5-4 overtime victory Saturday over the Portage College Voyageurs.

The fourth-year Kings defenceman notched his final tally at 3:04 of the extra frame on the power play. Earlier in the first overtime, it appeared that the Voyageurs had won the game.

A double minor spearing call on Portage’s Jacob Vance overturned what would have been the winner and the Kings made them pay. Baer’s one-timer was their second power-play goal of the game for RDC.

RDC was dominant in the contest, outshooting the Voyageurs 53-23, but the visitors were opportunistic on the contest.

They opened the scoring on a lucky bounce off the glass early in the second period, before the Baer tied the game at one with their first power-play goal.

Trevor Posch scored with just over two minutes left in the second to regain the Voyageurs advantage.

Baer notched his second of the contest 19 seconds into the third to tie the game again. Midway through the third, Kyle Roslowski buried a rebound to restore the Voyageurs lead for the third time. Kings forward Jacob Wozney found the equalizer at 7:47 before Chase Thudium put RDC ahead for the first time in the game.

The opportunistic Voyageurs struck late in the third at 17:26 when Ryan Symington scored his second of the game.

Kings goalie Nathan Alalouf made just 19 saves in the contest while Taryn Kotchorek stopped 48 shots for the Voyageurs.

On Nov. 16, the Kings (7-2-0-1) will play the SAIT Trojans (6-3-0-0) at 7 p.m. at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre.


