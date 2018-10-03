Koepka gutted over wounded fan, denies fight with Johnson

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Brooks Koepka is thinking about more than just golf these days.

The 28-year-old American, the U.S. Open and PGA Championship winner, said Wednesday he was heartbroken to hear a woman struck by his tee shot at the Ryder Cup last week might lose vision in her right eye.

Koepka’s wild shot on the sixth hole at Le Golf National hit Corine Remande in the head. According to French media reports, doctors say she has lost sight and she is considering legal action.

“No one feels worse about this than I do. It’s a tragic accident,” said Koepka, adding he has been trying to get in touch with Remande. “I’m heartbroken and all messed up inside. It’s sad and I really am torn up about it. She’s not going to be able to see out of her eye ever again. All because I hit a golf ball. This is definitely the one shot in my career that I am going to regret.”

Koepka, who is in Scotland to play at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, also said he and Dustin Johnson did not have an argument or a fight during a party after the Ryder Cup.

“This Dustin thing I don’t get,” Koepka said. “There was no fight. There was no argument. He is one of my best friends. I love the kid to death. We talked on the phone Monday and yesterday. So tell me how we fought? I don’t know.

“It’s actually quite funny to us. How could we get into a fight on the flight over? We were sleeping. It’s just laughable. I’d actually be curious to see who would win that fight, though. It would be interesting. It would be rough and rowdy. But we have never fought. That’s not our relationship. We are two even-keeled guys. I can’t remember raising my voice to him. And I don’t think he has ever raised his voice to me. Ever, in our four years of friendship. That’s not who we are.”

