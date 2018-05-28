Siya Kolisi became the first black player to be appointed captain of the South Africa Springboks rugby team on Monday. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Kolisi first black player to be appointed Springboks captain

Siya Kolisi became the first black player to be appointed captain of the South Africa rugby team on Monday, a significant moment in the Springboks’ 127-year history.

Kolisi was named captain for the three-test home series against England next month.

He had already become the first black player to temporarily captain South Africa in a test last year when Eben Etzebeth was injured during a game in Wales.

Another black player, Chiliboy Ralepelle, captained a South Africa team against a World XV in a 2006 game that didn’t have test status.

Etzebeth and Warren Whiteley, who has been South Africa’s regular captain for the past two years, are out injured and there is no timeframe on their return, so Kolisi was formally given the job by new coach Rassie Erasmus ahead of the start of the season.

Springboks captain is the biggest job in South African sport, and Kolisi’s appointment is seen as a pivotal moment for a team and a country still trying to fully emerge from decades of white racist rule under the apartheid regime.

During apartheid, only whites were allowed to play for the Springboks, the team viewed as an extension of apartheid and which remains under scrutiny at home because of the predominance of white players.

Kolisi is among a new breed of black players to break through that barrier, though, 24 years after apartheid officially ended.

The 26-year-old Kolisi grew up in a poor township in South Africa’s Eastern Cape province before being spotted by rugby scouts and earning a scholarship to one of the top schools in the region.

The flanker made his debut for the Springboks against Scotland in 2013 as a fifth-minute replacement and was named man of the match.

Kolisi’s success has been embraced by many South Africans as an inspiring achievement in the face of adversity.

South African politicians, soccer teams, and even Olympic champion runner Wayde van Niekerk all posted messages congratulating Kolisi on social media.

Erasmus chose to rest Kolisi and other senior players for South Africa’s first test of the season — against Wales in Washington D.C. on Saturday — so lock Pieter-Steph du Toit will captain the Boks in that game for the first time.

There were 13 non-white players in Erasmus’ 26-man squad to travel to the United States for the one-off test against Wales next weekend, including Ralepelle. The squad is a largely experimental group, with 13 of them uncapped at test level and other five of them with five test caps or less.

Most of the senior Springboks, including Kolisi, will stay at home to prepare for England.

Previous story
South Korea beats Honduras in World Cup warm-up game

Just Posted

Charges laid in intersection collision

Red Deer RCMP seize numerous stolen items

This summer will be slightly warmer than last year’s, meteorologist says

One of Canada’s most high-profile weather forecasters says that while spring may… Continue reading

Commissioner of Competition rejects Corus sale of Historia and Series+

TORONTO — Corus Entertainment Inc. says the Commissioner of Competition has blocked… Continue reading

EU proposes to ban plastic straws, stirs, and cotton buds

BRUSSELS — The European Union is proposing bans on plastic products like… Continue reading

Crews cleaning up oil spill at Kinder Morgan station north of Kamloops, B.C.

DARFIELD, B.C. — Crews using an emergency response trailer and vacuum trucks… Continue reading

WATCH: Throwing punches and kicks at the Western Canadian Karate Championships

More than 300 athletes competes at the event in Red Deer Saturday

Canadian employers content to avoid costs and headaches of providing childcare

CALGARY — One of the keys to Jenna Pickering’s return to work… Continue reading

Legal hurdles may make Weinstein’s prosecution an exception

LOS ANGELES — Harvey Weinstein’s arrest in New York Friday is a… Continue reading

Bloody but forgotten WWII battle still haunts soldiers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — William Roy Dover’s memory of the World War II… Continue reading

Film explores Chinese Exclusion Act as US immigration ‘DNA’

NEW YORK — Politicians seizing on immigrants as an election issue. Newspaper… Continue reading

Crews rescuing people, buildings collapse as torrential floods hit Ellicott City, Maryland

Crews were engaged in multiple water rescues and buildings collapsed in historic… Continue reading

WATCH Living with cystic fibrosis: One Red Deer woman takes 15 pills every morning

More than 75 people came out to the annual Walk to Make CF History walk in Red Deer

Buehler goes 7 strong, Dodgers beat Padres 6-1

LOS ANGELES — Rookie Walker Buehler tied a career high with eight… Continue reading

‘It’s ridiculous:’ Vancouver files claim over 2015 fuel spill in English Bay

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson says the city has filed a federal court… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month