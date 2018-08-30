Kramer Hickok leads Web.com Tour Finals event

BEECHWOOD, Ohio — Kramer Hickok shot a 7-under 63 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the DAP Championship, the second of four Web.com Tour Finals events that will determine 25 PGA Tour cards.

Hickok had eight birdies and a bogey to match the course record at Canterbury Golf Club. The 26-year-old former Texas player already earned a PGA Tour card with a 23rd-place finish on the Web.com Tour regular-season money list. He was the Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada player of the year last season.

Hickock missed a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th, leaving him tied with Bobby Wyatt’s for the course record. Wyatt set the mark in the 2016 event.

“I had no idea,” Hickok said. “I really wanted it to drop. I actually misread it a little bit. I hit my line perfectly, but it went a little right on me. It would’ve been cool to set the record, but I’ll take 63.”

Justin Hueber was a stroke back, and Adam Schenk, Stephan Jaeger and Eric Axley shot 66. Defending champion Nicholas Lindheim and five-time PGA Tour winner Ben Crane topped the group at 67.

“It’s a fresh start, it’s kind of nice,” Hueber said. “I didn’t play the last five events very well and it kind of feels like a new season where anything goes. You have four chances to play well.”

Robert Streb had a 69. He won the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship on Sunday in Columbus, Ohio, to regain full PGA Tour status.

There are six Canadians in the field.

Adam Svensson of Surrey B.C., Calgary’s Ryan Yip and Roger Sloan of Merritt, B.C., opened with 1-under 69s. David Hearn of Brantford, Ont., (72), Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., (73) and Ben Silverman of Thornhill, Ont., (74) are well back heading into the second round.

Svensson has already secured a PGA Tour card for next year based on his season earnings.

The series features the top 75 players — Hueber was 42nd — from the Web.com regular-season money list, Nos. 126-200 — Lindheim was 146th, Crane 148th, Schenk 157th, Jaeger 165th and Axley 217th — in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup standings; and non-members with enough money to have placed in the top 200.

Hickok and the other top-25 finishers on the Web.com regular-season money list are competing against each other for tour priority, with regular-season earnings counting in their totals. Hickok jumped from 23rd to 13th last week in Ohio with a tie for 14th.

“I feel like I have nothing to lose,” Hickok said. “I can go miss every cut and be in the same position as where I started. The only way is up for me right now and anytime you can play golf stress-free, you’re going to play your best. Hopefully I can continue to do that the next three days.”

The other players are fighting for 25 cards based on series earnings.

Previous story
Marina Alex shoots 10-under 62 to take LPGA Tour lead
Next story
John Herdman says he won’t beg players to choose Canada over another country

Just Posted

Notley pulling Alberta out of federal climate plan after pipeline decision

Notley is also saying Trudeau must call an emergency session of Parliament

Red Deerians frustrated by needle debris

Disgarded needles have gotten worse in Red Deer

Sylvan Lake restaurant owner wins best Caeser in Alberta

Kjeryn Dakin will head to Toronto later this year for the Best Caeser in Town National Final

WATCH: Catholic students in Red Deer, Sylvan Lake and Blackfalds return to school on Thursday

Their high school classmates return Friday

Red Deer mom tracks down stolen bike

“Don’t mess with mom”

Red Deer mom tracks down stolen bike

“Don’t mess with mom”

Outdoor pool staying open past Labour Day

Michener Aquatic Centre closing for repairs

Improvements for 43rd street parking lot

Work on gravel parking lot north of Servus Arena starts this week

Seniors: Eyes as windows to the brain

We see everything through our eyes. But can we see our brain… Continue reading

Proud to play: No-one missing as Canadian basketball women gather for camp

TORONTO — The pride in playing for Canada was nurtured from a… Continue reading

Alexander Zverev finally reaches 3rd round at US Open

NEW YORK — Alexander Zverev is finally hanging around for the third… Continue reading

Ottawa analyzing Trans Mountain ruling; going ahead with pipeline purchase

VANCOUVER — Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the federal government is pushing… Continue reading

Manitoba RCMP officer in serious condition after being shot; 3 suspects arrested

WINNIPEG — An RCMP officer was shot and seriously injured while responding… Continue reading

NAFTA’s sticking points: Key hurdles to clear on the way to a deal

OTTAWA — Canadian and U.S. officials say the path to a renegotiated… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month