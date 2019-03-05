Kucherov ties Tampa single-season points mark in win over Jets

Lightning 5 Jets 2

TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov tied the Tampa Bay Lightning’s single-season points record with a pair of assists to lead Tampa Bay to a 5-2 victory against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

Kucherov’s two points give him 108 on the season to tie the single-season mark set by Vincent Lecavalier in the 2006-07 season when he finished with 52 goals and 58 assists.

The league-leading Lightning improved to 14-1-2 in the past 17 games.

Steven Stamkos scored his 34th goal of the season and 382nd of his career and is one shy of tying Lecavalier’s career franchise record.

Brayden Point, Adam Erne and Yanni Gourde also scored for Tampa Bay.

Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 30 saves for his 10th consecutive victory and improved to 11-0-2 in his past 13 starts.

Blake Wheeler and Jacob Trouba scored for Winnipeg, which fell to 2-3 in the past five games.

Connor Hellebuyck, who briefly left the game after taking Kucherov’s slap shot off the mask, allowed four goals on 36 shots. Laurent Brossoit allowed one goal on the two shots he faced in 3:16 of ice time.

Kucherov tied the mark with a secondary assist on Stamkos’ power-play goal at 14:25 of second period and the primary assist on Point’s power-play goal at 9:50 of the third period. Kucherov has 77 assists on the season.

Gourde scored on a breakaway 1:34 into the game while Wheeler answered with a power-play goal at 6:31.

Tampa Bay pulled away in the second period with goals from Erne at 8:58 and Stamkos at 14:26.

Paquette scored his 10th of the season at 4:20 of the third period before Point added his 37th of the season and league-leading 19th on the power play.

Trouba banked a puck off a stanchion for a power-play goal as Vasilevskiy was behind the net at 15:03 of the third.

NOTES: A moment of silence was held before the opening faceoff in honour of Hall of Famer Ted Lindsay, who died on Monday. … Winnipeg C Adam Lowry served the second game of his two-game suspension for a high-sticking incident on March 1. He is eligible to return on Friday at Carolina. … Lightning D Victor Hedman earned his 127th power-play point to pass Dan Boyle for most career power-play points by a defenceman in franchise history. … Erne’s goal was his first since Dec. 29. … Wheeler has six goals during a three-game, goal-scoring streak. … Lightning LW Ondrej Palat had his 189th career assist to tie Brian Bradley for eighth most in franchise history.

UP NEXT

Jets: At Carolina on Friday

Lightning: Host Minnesota on Thursday

Previous story
Ontario second Wes Forget honours curling heroes with vintage delivery

Just Posted

Alberta Energy Regulator suspends fracking well linked to Monday earthquake

SYLVAN LAKE, Alta. — The Alberta Energy Regulator has ordered a company… Continue reading

This week’s snow plowing schedule

This is the city’s Snow Zone plowing schedule this week. H —… Continue reading

Sports dome proposed for Red Deer County

Group of local investors behind proposal to build dome on east side of Highway 2

Gasoline Alley sign will help motorists

Sign will be located at entrance road at north end of Gasoline Alley

Polar Plunge returning to Red Deer this weekend

Dozens of central Albertans will take a dip into freezing water this… Continue reading

Updated: Red Deer University announced as new name for college

Complete transition to a university expected to take about two years

Experts say popular Yukon ice cave seriously unstable, close to collapse

WHITEHORSE — Experts say a unique, cave-like tunnel formed by a retreating… Continue reading

Official charged in shipbuilding-contract leak to plead not guilty, lawyer says

OTTAWA — The second public official accused of leaking cabinet secrets about… Continue reading

Trudeau hunkers down in Ottawa after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hunkering down in Ottawa after… Continue reading

‘Speed camera ahead:’ Google Maps adds photo radar warnings for drivers

EDMONTON — Drivers using Google Maps are getting a last-minute warning as… Continue reading

VIDEO: Driver captures moment avalanche engulfs Colorado highway

The avalanche happened on a mountain along Interstate 70 in Ten Mile Canyon.

Unusual alliance to save blue whales stalled by Sri Lanka

When the feeding grounds of blue whales overlap with busy shipping lanes,… Continue reading

PM strikes more conciliatory tone after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dropped his insistence that his government… Continue reading

Coerced-sterilization allegations a ‘crisis’ that demands public inquiry: chief

OTTAWA — Ongoing concerns about coerced sterilization of Indigenous women is nothing… Continue reading

Most Read