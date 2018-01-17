The Lacombe Generals will host the 2019 Allan Cup. (Photo by Byron Hackett/Advocate staff)

Lacombe Generals to host 2019 Allan Cup

The Lacombe Generals will host Senior AAA hockey’s holy grail in 2019.

An announcement came from Hockey Alberta Wednesday afternoon that the Generals were named the host for the 2019 Allan Cup, the national senior AAA Men’s Hockey Championship.

“After a thorough review of the submitted bids, I would like to congratulate the Lacombe Generals and their host committee on being awarded this opportunity,” said Jamie Salm, Hockey Alberta’s Chair, Senior Hockey in a press release.

“Hockey Alberta is looking forward to working with the hosts on what is sure to be an exciting week of hockey for fans across Alberta.”

The Generals, formally known as the Bentley Generals hosted the 2013 Allan Cup in Red Deer and went on to win the tournament.

“We look forward to working together in delivering this prestigious event to the hockey world,” said Steve Christie, Bid Committee Chair in a press release.

“Our committee members are ecstatic to be representing such a great organization in the Lacombe Generals and helping showcase and promote the incredibly supportive and vibrant City of Lacombe. Together we have the experience, facilities and enthusiasm to make this the best Allan Cup event yet.”

Both the Innisfail Eagles and Stony Plain Eagles submitted bids to host the tournament.

More to come.

