Lacombe Golf and Country Club set to open Friday

Lacombe Golf and Country Club will open their doors on Friday for play. (Twitter photo)

Two weeks ago, snow was being measured in inches and not patches at Lacombe Golf and Country Club.

It’s been a sudden but pleasant surprise for GM Kevin Broderson, who said they’ve been getting calls since Monday about opening day.

Earlier this week they announced the driving range would open Friday, then Wednesday that the course would also have the first tee time on the same day.

“Mother nature helped out quite a bit, a lot of snow went over the weekend. The course is drying out. There’s still some snow on the north side of the tress. We’re blowing that away, getting rid of it as quick as we can,” he said.

“There’s some wet areas but overall the course looks really good and we’re excited to see people out here on Friday.”

Golf course opens Friday! Online booking available. Spring opening rate is $60 for green fee and half cart. Dining room opens Friday, 10am to 7pm. pic.twitter.com/8onCkuxC5E — Lacombe Golf & C.C. (@GolfLacombe) April 25, 2018

The agonizing winter for golf fans has been trending towards an abrupt end this week, with temperatures around 20 degrees, which has helped clear up the course quickly.

Broderson added that while most of the course is clear, they’ll be working the next few days to clear a few patches of snow and have everything ready for Friday.

He also noted they typically open during the second week of April, but it always obviously depends heavily on the weather.

“Once it warms up at night, we got the snow off the greens to get those so there’s no ice damage. The more green you show, the quicker the snow seems to disappear,” he said.

“We’re behind, but not as far as we thought we would be. Two weeks ago if you’d have told me we’d get some golf in April, I wouldn’t have believed you.”

Driving range now open, 10am-8pm Daily. Golf course is hopeful to be open by the weekend. Stay tuned!!! pic.twitter.com/GMkzzspKzd — Lacombe Golf & C.C. (@GolfLacombe) April 24, 2018



