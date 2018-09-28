Lacombe Rams fullback Cody Meinychuk powers through a tackle from Notre Dame Cougars player Triston Taylor on Friday at MEGlobal Athletic Park in Central Alberta High School Football League play. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Lacombe Rams defence overpowers Notre Dame Cougars

Defence was king on the MEGlobal Athletic Park Turf Friday.

The Notre Dame Cougars and Lacombe Rams combined for just three touchdowns on the game in Central Alberta High School League Football League play.

Lacombe managed to outlast the Cougars and picked up a well-earned 15-8 victory. It was their first of the season.

“At this point, we’ll take what we can get. It’s nice to get that monkey off our back. It was good to see as many kids get into the game as we got in. A win is a win, that’s all that I care about,” said Rams head coach Brian Ross.

Our defence is as good as any defence in the league. The problem is we have to use so many of them offensively so they get a bit tired. They’re stellar.”

On the first two plays of the game, the Cougars fumbled and the Rams recovered both times. Rams receiver Richard Jans finally found the end zone midway through the first quarter on an eight-yard pass from Mitch Simmons.

Jans said post-game the team was ecstatic with victory and added the defence deserved a lot of the credit.

“It really came down to our defence playing as strong as we could. Making all the hustle plays and playing as a team,” he said.

After a great punt from the Cougars in the second quarter, Notre Dame tackled Simmons for a safety on the next play. That was the only score of the half for Notre Dame.

The Rams were threatening late in the half, but Simmons threw an interception on the Notre Dame one-yard line.

Late in the third quarter, Dawson Gouda made a key interception for the Rams. He returned the ball close to midfield after the takeaway, and the Lacombe offence drove the rest of the way.

Simon Gray eventually hauled in a 14-yard touchdown catch to push the Rams ahead 15-2.

With the offence stalled, Notre Dame Cougars running back Luc Lukalu finally busted out a big run late in the third quarter. The grade 11 back scrambled for a 63-yard touchdown and brought the Cougars within seven.

Guelor Kaongo picked off Simmons early in the fourth quarter with the Cougars trailing by seven, but they simply were not able to move the ball efficiently enough to score.

“Our defence played pretty fantastic. They held us in the game,” Said Cougars coach Ian Rattan.

“The ball was turned over a lot on both sides but our defence gave us a chance to win. We just have to figure something out offensively.”

In two weeks on Oct. 12, the Rams will take on the Lightning at Great Chief Park and the Cougars will play the Raiders on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. at Great Chief Park.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Notre Dame Cougars running back Josh Burke fights through a pair of Lacombe Rams tacklers on Friday at MEGlobal Athletic Park in Central Alberta High School Football League play. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Lacombe Rams running back Zach Schwab looks to avoid Notre Dame Cougars player Guelor Kaongo on Friday at MEGlobal Athletic Park in Central Alberta High School Football League play. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Lacombe Rams fullback Cody Meinychuk powers through a tackle from Notre Dame Cougars player Triston Taylor on Friday at MEGlobal Athletic Park in Central Alberta High School Football League play. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Previous story
Edmonton Eskimos, Winnipeg Blue Bombers ready for huge West Division contest
Next story
Jones, Hasselborg through to Elite 10 semis with undefeated records

Just Posted

Walking with lanterns to support registered nurses in Red Deer

Central Albertans brightened the sky with lanterns to celebrate the work of… Continue reading

September much colder than average but not a record breaker so far

September’s mean temperature 3.2 C degrees cooler than the 9.9 C average

Red Deer students — and Alberta’s Education Minister — wear orange as a sign of Reconciliation

Minister David Eggen praised West Park for teaching students about residential school history

Health Minister asked to resolve Central Alberta’s ambulance shortage

Lacombe ambulances spend more than half their time responding to calls in Red Deer, says councillor

Volunteers needed for committees

Deadline to apply is Monday

Updated: Alberta Opposition leaders address AUMA

United Conservative Party, Alberta Party and Liberal Party leaders made their pitches

Photo: World of Arts and Culture showcased local talent

Edie Vander Meulen takes in some of the art done by Mohamad… Continue reading

Superman to The Fonz: Vintage lunchbox collection on sale

CINCINNATI — Look, up on the shelf! It’s Superman. There’s the king… Continue reading

Calgary newspaper columnist’s take on Kavanaugh nomination triggers backlash

CALGARY — A Calgary Herald newspaper column on sexual misconduct accusations against… Continue reading

Kavanaugh gains key GOP senator ahead of crucial vote

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh gained the support of a… Continue reading

Senator confronted by angry protester as key vote looms on Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON — A bitter partisan divide is back on full display in… Continue reading

Manhunt in Denmark shuts down bridges, ferries to Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN — A nationwide police manhunt paralyzed Denmark on Friday after authorities… Continue reading

B.C. RCMP seek five teens involved in school bus theft

The theft may have started as a harmless joyride, but Const. Chad Neustaeter says it had the potential to put lives at risk.

135 B.C. kids stung by wasps in rolling nest while on annual Terry Fox run

Students were running along the edge of the Kamloops elementary school’s yard when the nest was disrupted.

Most Read