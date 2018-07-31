Lacombe’s Brady McKinlay is in the hunt for a title at the Canadian Junior Boys Championships. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Lacombe’s Brady McKinlay holds onto lead at Canadian Junior Boys Golf Championships

Chandler McDowell tied for second

Lacombe native Brady McKinlay is out in front at the Canadian Junior Boys Golf Championships in Medicine Hat.

McKinlay, 17, fired an even-par 71 in the second round and is three-under for the tournament to hold the overall lead.

He sits two strokes ahead of second place at the halfway point of the 72- hole tournament at the Medicine Hat Golf and Country Club.

He was tied for the lead after the opening round with four players at three-under-par.

Red Deer County golfer Chandler McDowell is also in the hunt with a two-day total of two-under-par. McDowell started the event with a two-over on Monday and followed it up with a 69 Tuesday.

Sylvan Lake native Carter Graf survived the cut in a tie for 27th at four-over.

Chase Broderson missed the cut and finished the day at nine-over-par. Jace Ouellette also missed the cut.

McKinlay will tee off at 9:34 a.m. on Thursday morning for round 3.


