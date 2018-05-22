Lacombe’s Brady McKinlay wins Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour event in Banff

Brady McKinlay of Lacombe won the junior division in the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s Humber College PGM Classic at Fairmont Banff Springs Golf Course in Banff on the weekend. (Facebook Photo)

Brady McKinlay topped the field in the junior boys age group at the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s Humber College PGM Classic at Fairmont Banff Springs Golf Course in Banff.

McKinlay, 17, from Lacombe, fired two consistent rounds of 71-72, for a total of 143 at Banff Springs to earn a five-shot victory over Callum McKay of Calgary.

“Winning you’re division always feels great, also it’s a great way to start the season,” McKinlay said in an MJT press release.

Jackson Squires of Stettler was tied for 12th in the Juvenile boys age group.



