Lacombe’s Team Sherrer 1-1 at Alberta Scotties

Curler Marla Sherrer and her rink from Lacombe are off to a 1-1 start at the 2018 Alberta Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Medicine Hat.

Team Sherrer opened up the event with a 9-6 victory over Team Hunkin Wednesday morning but suffered a tough loss 8-1 in the second draw to Val Sweeting. Team Sweeting has been the runner-up at the last two Alberta Scotties.

Through the second draw Team Scheidegger, Team Carey, and Team Sweeting are undefeated. Shannon Kleibrink (2-0) and her rink from Okotoks are the defending champions.

The winner of the Alberta event advances to the 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton, B.C. from Jan. 27 to Feb. 4.

Sherrer, who skipped the RDC Queens to a Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association gold medal last year has teamed up with Adrienne Winfield, Julie Selvais, and Amanda Moizis to compete at the Scotties this year. Rebecca Allen is their alternate. Brad Hamilton, the RDC curling coach is also the coach for Team Sherrer.

They will play Team Cragie on Thursday at 2 p.m.

To follow all the action click here.



