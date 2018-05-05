Latvia comes back to beat Norway in worlds, US faces Denmark

HERNING, Denmark — Rudolfs Balcers scored his second goal in overtime to complete Latvia’s comeback victory over Norway in their first game at the world ice hockey championship on Saturday, and Switzerland prevailed over Austria 3-2 also in overtime.

Balcers scored just 24 seconds into five minutes of overtime in the Group B game in Herning.

Anders Bastiansen and Alexander Bonsaksen established a 2-0 lead for Norway before Balcers reduced the deficit with his first goal and Rodrigo Abols equalized in the third period.

Enzo Corvi scored the winner for Switzerland with 1:42 remaining in Group A in Copenhagen.

Nino Niederreiter and Gaetan Haas also had a goal each for a Swiss 2-0 lead.

With eight minutes remaining in the second, Austrian defenceman Steven Strong received a hit from Sven Andrighetto and was stretchered off the ice.

Dominic Zwerger scored the first goal for Austria on the subsequent power play and Manuel Ganahl equalized in the final period, forcing overtime.

Later Saturday, the United States faces Denmark a day after beating tournament favourite Canada 5-4.

Also, Korea makes its debut in the top division against Finland, France plays Belarus in a game of two teams that had comprehensive defeats on Friday, and the Czech Republic takes on Slovakia in a clash of two nations that once formed one country.

